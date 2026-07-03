The article outlines simple pre-season checks that help prevent breakdowns and improve cooling efficiency.

BAY CITY, Mich., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners check before turning on their air conditioner for the first hot week of summer? HelloNation has published the piece that provides the answer in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from HVAC Expert Jimmy Hunter of McCoy Heating & Cooling.

Jimmy Hunter, Operations Manager Speed Speed

The article focuses on practical air conditioner preparation steps for residents in Bay County, Michigan. It explains that completing a pre-season AC check before temperatures rise can help prevent emergency repairs and extend the life of the system. Addressing small issues early reduces strain during peak summer demand.

One of the first steps discussed is inspecting and replacing the air filter. The HelloNation article notes that filters often collect dust and debris during the winter months. A clogged filter can restrict airflow, reduce cooling performance, and increase wear on the system. Replacing the filter before the first cooling cycle supports better air circulation and indoor air quality.

The article also emphasizes the importance of clearing debris from the outdoor condenser unit. Leaves, dirt, and small branches can build up around the unit and block airflow. Gently cleaning the fins and ensuring open space around the condenser allows proper heat exchange. This simple step supports efficient operation and reduces the risk of overheating.

Indoor vents are another key focus of the pre-season AC check. The article explains that closed or blocked vents can create uneven cooling and unnecessary strain on the system. Making sure all registers are open and free from dust buildup promotes balanced airflow throughout the home. This helps eliminate hot spots during the first warm days.

After completing basic visual inspections, homeowners are advised to turn the thermostat to cooling mode and observe system performance. The article recommends listening for unusual sounds such as rattling, buzzing, or hissing. Weak airflow or AC not cooling after winter storage may indicate a deeper issue. Identifying these warning signs early can prevent more expensive repairs later in the season.

The HelloNation article also discusses checking the condensate drain line. A clogged drain can lead to water leaks and reduced efficiency. Ensuring the line is clear allows moisture to drain properly and helps prevent water damage in basements or utility areas.

While many of these home AC tips can be handled by homeowners, the article notes that scheduling an AC tune up Bay City MI before peak summer is often beneficial. A licensed Bay County HVAC technician can inspect refrigerant levels, electrical connections, coils, and moving components. Professional cooling system maintenance helps identify hidden concerns that may not be visible during a basic inspection.

The article further explains that air conditioning systems left unused for months may need lubrication or minor adjustments. Fans, belts, and motors can experience stiffness or wear after winter inactivity. A professional inspection ensures these parts are operating smoothly and safely.

System age is another factor covered in the piece. Units more than 10 to 15 years old may operate less efficiently and could rely on outdated refrigerants. If performance issues appear during the first startup, homeowners may need to evaluate whether repair or replacement is more cost effective. Monitoring early season energy bills can provide additional insight into system efficiency.

The article concludes that proactive air conditioner preparation leads to fewer surprises during summer heat. By combining a careful pre-season AC check with professional service when needed, homeowners can improve comfort, reduce utility costs, and support long-term reliability.

How to Check Your Air Conditioner Before Summer Heat features insights from Jimmy Hunter, HVAC Expert of Bay City, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation