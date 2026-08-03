In HelloNation, Independent Insurance Expert Kellie Cummins Breaks Down What Impacts Insurance Rates in Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do insurance rates in Ohio rise for some people while staying stable for others? A new HelloNation article answers that question with insight from Kellie Cummins of Cummins Insurance Agency in Zanesville, OH. The article breaks down the mix of personal factors and regional conditions that influence what Ohio residents pay for coverage.

Spokesperson - Cummins Insurance Agency Speed Speed

One of the biggest factors in determining insurance rates is driving history. A record free of tickets, accidents, or violations generally supports lower premiums. On the other hand, repeated incidents signal higher risk and often result in increased pricing. For auto insurance, even minor violations can have a lasting impact.

The article also highlights claims history as a major influence on insurance rates in Ohio. Whether it's auto, home, or business coverage, frequent or recent claims suggest a greater chance of future losses. Insurers use that information to assess risk, and even small claims filed repeatedly can shift pricing over time.

Another key element is coverage choices. The article explains that higher limits and lower deductibles offer more protection but come with a higher cost. Choosing appropriate coverage levels based on real risks helps balance security and affordability. This is especially important during annual reviews when policyholders reassess their needs.

Property location is another driver of insurance rates, especially for homeowners. Areas with higher theft rates or longer emergency response times typically see higher premiums. Urban and rural areas in Ohio present different types of risks, which are reflected in how insurers set prices. For example, homes in rural areas may face fewer theft concerns but more exposure to fire response delays.

Weather risks also play a significant role. Ohio residents are familiar with seasonal storms, wind, hail, and snow; all of which can cause damage to homes and vehicles. These weather risks influence premiums by increasing the potential for claims. The article encourages homeowners and drivers to maintain their properties and prepare for seasonal changes to help reduce the impact of weather-related losses.

The type of vehicle also matters. Insurance rates can vary based on repair costs, safety ratings, and theft statistics. When combined with driving history and mileage, these factors help determine how much a driver pays for coverage. Those with longer commutes or frequent highway driving may also see higher rates due to increased exposure.

For homeowners, rebuilding costs can affect insurance rates in Ohio as well. Rising costs for materials and labor mean policies must be updated to reflect current replacement values. Without adjustments, a claim may not cover the full cost of repairs. Older home features, like aging roofs or outdated wiring, may also contribute to higher rates.

Bundling policies is one way to manage costs. The article notes that combining auto and home insurance with the same provider often results in discounts. While coverage choices must still be evaluated individually, bundling can offer pricing efficiencies without sacrificing protection.

Credit-based insurance scores are used in Ohio, and while they do not replace claims history or driving history, they can still influence pricing. Insurers consider payment patterns and financial behavior as part of their risk models.

The article also points out that insurance rates in Ohio are not static. They change as risks evolve, both personally and regionally. Neighborhood trends, such as an increase in claims activity, can result in broader rate adjustments. Policyholders who stay informed and adjust accordingly are more likely to avoid sudden surprises.

Understanding what drives insurance rates allows individuals to make better decisions. Adjusting coverage choices, maintaining a clean driving history, and keeping properties well-maintained all support more stable rates over time. Being proactive also helps Ohio residents respond to changing weather risks and local conditions.

What Impacts Insurance Rates in Ohio features insights from Kellie Cummins, Independent Insurance Expert of Zanesville, OH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation