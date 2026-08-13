In HelloNation, Insulation Expert Mike Mancuso Explains Signs Your Attic Insulation Is Costing You Money

The article explains how recognizing early insulation problems can improve comfort and support better energy efficiency.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you know if your attic insulation is costing you money? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Insulation Expert Mike Mancuso of North East Industries in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, provides the answer by explaining how attic insulation affects comfort, energy efficiency, and household utility costs throughout the year.

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The article explains that many homeowners do not think about attic insulation until they begin noticing changes inside their homes. Upstairs rooms may become noticeably warmer during the summer or colder during the winter, while some areas never seem to reach a comfortable temperature. Because these changes often develop gradually, they can be overlooked until they begin affecting both comfort and monthly expenses.

According to the article, one of the most common warning signs is uneven room temperatures. A bedroom on the second floor may feel much hotter than the rest of the house during warm weather or unusually cold during winter. The article notes that when attic insulation loses its effectiveness, outside temperatures have a greater influence on indoor spaces, making it harder to maintain consistent comfort throughout the home.

The HelloNation article also identifies rising energy bills as another indication that insulation may no longer be performing properly. Heating and cooling systems must work longer to replace the heat or cooled air that escapes more easily through an underinsulated attic. While seasonal utility costs naturally fluctuate, the article explains that higher bills without another obvious cause may point to declining insulation performance and reduced energy efficiency.

Drafts are another issue homeowners should pay attention to. The article explains that cool or warm air moving around ceilings, attic access doors, or upper walls may indicate that conditioned air is escaping through small openings. Proper attic insulation works together with effective air sealing to reduce drafts and improve indoor comfort, so problems with either system can make the home less comfortable throughout the year.

The article also discusses why insulation performance can decline over time. Some insulation materials naturally settle, becoming thinner and less capable of slowing heat transfer. Damage caused by pests, accumulated dust, or years of normal wear can also reduce effectiveness. As insulation deteriorates, indoor temperatures become harder to regulate, and maintaining good energy efficiency becomes more difficult.

Moisture is another important concern covered in the article. Roof leaks, poor attic ventilation, or condensation can introduce moisture that reduces insulation performance. The article explains that wet insulation cannot provide the same level of protection as dry insulation and may also create conditions that encourage mold growth or damage nearby building materials. Addressing moisture issues before replacing insulation can help improve long-term results.

For homeowners in colder climates, the article notes that ice dams may signal insulation problems. Warm air escaping into the attic can melt snow on the roof, allowing water to refreeze near the roof's edge. As ice dams develop, they can increase the risk of water backing up beneath roofing materials. The article explains that improving attic insulation and reducing air leaks can help lower the likelihood of these conditions.

Another sign discussed in the article is a heating or cooling system that seems to run almost continuously. While equipment naturally works harder during periods of extreme weather, the article notes that constant operation may indicate that attic insulation is no longer keeping heated or cooled air where it belongs. This additional strain can reduce energy efficiency over time and contribute to increased operating costs.

The article concludes that every home should be evaluated based on the age, condition, and performance of its attic insulation. Watching for uneven room temperatures, rising energy bills, drafts, moisture, or ice dams can help homeowners recognize problems before they become more serious. Taking action early can improve comfort, support better energy efficiency, and help maintain a more comfortable home in every season.

Signs Your Attic Insulation Is Costing You Money features insights from Mike Mancuso, Insulation Expert of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation