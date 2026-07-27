In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Kathy Powell Explains When to Get Life Insurance

The article outlines key life stages when life insurance can help protect loved ones and support long-term financial goals.

OPELIKA, Ala., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the right time to purchase life insurance? A HelloNation article addresses this question by outlining key moments when life insurance becomes essential. The feature includes insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert based in Opelika, AL. Powell also teaches Risk and Insurance at Auburn University.

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The article opens by challenging the common belief that life insurance is only needed later in life. It explains that life insurance is most important when someone else depends on your income. This includes covering debts, daily expenses, or future needs such as education or mortgage payments. The article points out that getting life insurance early is often more affordable and ensures protection is in place when financial obligations are at their highest.

The article compares term life insurance and permanent life insurance. Term life insurance offers coverage for a set period, such as 10, 20, or 30 years, and is typically more affordable. It's well-suited for individuals in their working years or those with growing families and temporary financial obligations. Permanent life insurance, by contrast, provides lifetime coverage and may include a cash value component. Understanding the difference between these policies helps policyholders choose a plan that fits their long-term goals.

Another focus of the article is determining the right coverage amount. It notes that this amount should reflect outstanding debts, ongoing living expenses, and future financial goals for dependents. While many financial advisors recommend five to ten times a person's annual income, the ideal coverage amount depends on personal and household circumstances. Selecting the right amount ensures that beneficiaries are supported financially in the event of an unexpected loss.

The article highlights how life insurance is especially important for individuals with dependents or anyone who supports others financially. This includes parents, caregivers, or partners who share household expenses. It also points out that young adults may benefit from coverage if they have loans, mortgages, or other long-term obligations. Starting early not only locks in lower premiums but also protects against the possibility of future health changes that could affect eligibility.

Policyholders in Opelika are encouraged to review their insurance policy regularly. As life changes, such as marriage, children, or new property, occur, coverage needs can shift. The article explains that term policies may be renewed or adjusted, and permanent policies often offer flexibility through benefit increases or access to accumulated cash value.

In addition to protection, the article discusses how permanent life insurance can play a role in long-term financial planning. Policies with a cash value component may offer additional options, such as borrowing funds or supplementing emergency savings. While this is not the main function of life insurance, it can be a useful benefit for some policyholders.

The article also notes that delaying coverage often leads to higher costs. Premiums tend to be lower for younger, healthier applicants, and waiting too long may require additional medical exams. Applying early helps secure financial protection at a lower cost and offers peace of mind knowing loved ones are protected no matter what happens.

Finally, the article stresses the importance of properly designating and updating beneficiaries. These are the people who receive the policy's payout, and keeping these designations current ensures that benefits go to the right recipients. This step helps avoid confusion or unintended consequences later on.

"When Should You Get Life Insurance?" features insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert of Opelika, AL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation