In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Kathy Powell Shares What Auto Insurance Really Protects You From

The article outlines how different types of auto insurance help protect drivers from financial and legal risks.

PHENIX CITY, Ala., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does car insurance actually protect you from? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down the different types of insurance protection drivers rely on every day. The article features insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert based in Phenix City, AL, who also teaches Risk and Insurance at Auburn University.

Kathy Powell - Insurance Agent - K Powell Ins and Fin Svc Inc Speed Speed

The article explains that many people think auto insurance is only about repairing or replacing a vehicle. In reality, the right policy protects a person's health, finances, and long-term stability. The article outlines how car insurance serves as a safety net during unexpected accidents, helping to manage medical costs, property damage, and legal claims.

A major point the HelloNation article makes is the importance of liability coverage. This part of auto insurance protects the driver if they are found responsible for injuring someone or damaging their property. Without proper liability coverage, one accident could lead to lawsuits, wage garnishment, or large out-of-pocket expenses. The article reminds drivers that this type of protection is often more important than the coverage for the vehicle itself.

The article also highlights medical payments coverage, which helps pay for injuries to the driver or passengers, no matter who caused the accident. Medical expenses can add up quickly after a crash, especially when hospital stays or long-term care are involved. Having this kind of coverage in place can relieve financial pressure and give drivers peace of mind.

Uninsured motorist coverage is another key topic in the article. Even though most states require car insurance, the article points out that accidents involving uninsured or underinsured drivers are still common. This coverage helps pay for medical bills and repairs when the other driver cannot. The article stresses that many drivers only realize the importance of this coverage after it's too late.

Vehicle coverage is described as extending beyond basic accident protection. The article explains that a comprehensive auto insurance policy can also cover theft, vandalism, fire, and weather-related damage. These protections help drivers avoid paying out of pocket for problems unrelated to collisions, offering more complete insurance protection overall.

Choosing the right car insurance means thinking about personal risk, driving habits, and finances. The article recommends customizing policies to include the right mix of liability coverage, medical payments, uninsured motorist protection, and vehicle coverage. With the right policy, drivers can balance costs while still protecting what matters most.

The article also emphasizes how proper auto insurance brings peace of mind. Knowing that you are protected in case of an accident allows drivers to focus on their lives without constant worry. This benefit extends to passengers and family members as well.

HelloNation encourages regular policy reviews. The article notes that changes like buying a new vehicle, moving, or adding a driver can all affect your coverage needs. Checking your policy and updating it as needed helps close any gaps and ensures continued protection.

The article also mentions optional benefits like roadside assistance or rental car coverage. These features are not required, but can make a stressful situation easier to handle. Adding the right extras to a policy helps drivers stay prepared without going over budget.

What Does Auto Insurance Protect You From? features insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert of Phenix City, AL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation