In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Michael Oehrke of Lee's Summit, MO, Breaks Down Homeowners Insurance Coverage

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners insurance really cover, and where do the gaps begin? That question is answered in a HelloNation article that features insights from Insurance Expert Michael Oehrke of Lee's Summit, MO. The article walks readers through the fundamentals of homeowners insurance, clarifying what protections are commonly included and which risks often require additional planning.

Michael Oehrke - Insurance Agent Speed Speed

The article explains that homeowners insurance is designed to protect the physical structure of a home. Damage caused by events such as fire, wind, hail, and vandalism is typically included in standard insurance coverage. When these covered events affect roofs, walls, or attached structures, the policy generally helps cover repair costs.

In addition to the structure, the article notes that homeowners insurance also protects personal belongings. Items such as furniture, clothing, and electronics are usually covered if they are damaged or stolen due to a covered loss. The article points out that this protection often applies even when personal belongings are temporarily outside the home.

Liability coverage is highlighted as another core component. The article explains that if someone is injured on the property and the homeowner is found responsible, liability coverage helps with medical expenses and legal costs. This protection can extend beyond incidents at the home and applies to many everyday situations.

The article also addresses additional living expenses. When a home becomes unlivable due to a covered loss, homeowners insurance may help pay for temporary housing, meals, and related costs. This form of insurance coverage can be especially important during extensive repairs.

While coverage is broad, the article makes clear that homeowners insurance does not cover everything. One of the most common misunderstandings involves water damage. The article explains that while sudden issues like burst pipes are often covered, flood insurance is required for flood-related damage. Flood insurance must be purchased separately, even in areas where flooding seems unlikely.

Storm damage is another area discussed in detail. Wind and hail damage are generally included in homeowners insurance, but the article notes that the condition of the home matters. Poor maintenance can affect how storm damage claims are handled, making upkeep an important factor.

The article explains that homeowners insurance does not cover wear and tear or damage caused by neglect. Aging materials and maintenance issues fall outside standard insurance coverage. Understanding this distinction helps homeowners avoid surprises when filing claims.

Certain personal belongings may also have coverage limits. The article notes that items like jewelry, collectibles, and artwork may only be covered up to specific amounts. Additional endorsements may be needed to fully protect higher-value items.

Liability coverage limits are another area the article encourages homeowners to review. Medical bills and legal claims can add up quickly, and standard limits may not be sufficient in serious situations. Reviewing liability coverage helps ensure it aligns with personal risk.

The article also discusses exclusions related to home-based businesses. Equipment, inventory, and business-related liability are often not covered under homeowners insurance. Separate coverage may be needed for those working from home.

Understanding deductibles is presented as an essential step. The article explains that higher deductibles can lower premiums but increase out-of-pocket costs after a claim. Selecting the right deductible balances savings and risk.

Regular policy reviews are emphasized throughout the article. Changes like renovations, new purchases, or increased home value can affect insurance coverage needs. Keeping policies updated helps maintain proper protection.

What Homeowners Insurance Actually Covers & What It Doesn't features insights from Michael Oehrke, Insurance Expert of Lee's Summit, MO, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation