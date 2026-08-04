In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri Highlights How Contractors on Long Island Can Avoid Costly Liability Insurance Mistakes

The article reviews liability insurance gaps, subcontractor requirements, and policy considerations that can affect construction projects.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should contractors know about liability insurance before construction projects begin? A recent HelloNation article examines the issue through insights from Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri of Garden City, New York.

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Many contractors across Long Island focus heavily on project deadlines, labor costs, and material pricing. Insurance coverage, however, often receives less attention until a problem occurs. The article explains that some contractors only discover gaps in their liability insurance after property damage, job site injuries, or legal claims create significant financial challenges.

Liability insurance plays an important role in protecting contractors from common construction risks. The article notes that general liability insurance may help cover property damage, bodily injury claims, and certain legal expenses connected to construction work. However, many contractors assume their policies automatically cover every situation. In reality, exclusions, restrictions, and coverage limitations may leave businesses exposed to unexpected costs.

One area the article highlights is subcontractor work. Many contractors rely on subcontractors for plumbing, electrical work, roofing, painting, and other specialized services. The article explains that some liability insurance policies may not automatically provide protection for claims connected to subcontractor work. If a subcontractor causes property damage or injuries on a job site, contractors could face legal and financial complications if coverage responsibilities are not clearly defined.

Certificate requirements are another important consideration discussed in the article. Property owners, developers, and municipalities frequently require proof of liability insurance before construction projects begin. Missing or outdated certificates can delay work, create contract disputes, and disrupt project schedules. The article also advises contractors to verify that subcontractors maintain active coverage throughout the project timeline.

The article further reviews a commonly overlooked issue involving tools and equipment coverage. General liability insurance does not always protect machinery, trailers, power tools, or stolen equipment. Contractors who depend on expensive equipment may require additional protection to avoid significant replacement costs if equipment is damaged, lost, or stolen.

Completed operations coverage is another topic explored in the article. Problems do not always become apparent immediately after work is completed. Water leaks, structural concerns, and electrical issues may surface months later. The article explains that completed operations coverage may help protect contractors if claims arise after construction projects have already been finished.

Many contractors only learn about insurance exclusions after a claim creates major financial problems. The article emphasizes that regular reviews can help identify coverage gaps before they become costly issues. Policy limits, in particular, deserve careful attention because older policies may no longer reflect the scale and complexity of current construction projects.

Long Island contractors are also encouraged to examine exclusions tied to specific types of work. The article outlines how some policies may limit coverage for roofing, excavation, demolition, environmental hazards, or renovation projects involving older buildings. Understanding these exclusions before work begins may help contractors avoid unexpected surprises later.

Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri's featured insights also stress the importance of updating coverage as business operations change. Hiring additional workers, expanding services, purchasing equipment, or taking on larger projects can all affect insurance needs. The article notes that failing to report these changes may create coverage gaps that become apparent only after a claim occurs.

The article also discusses the connection between job site safety and liability insurance risks. Insurance providers often review claim history, safety procedures, and risk management practices when setting premiums. Contractors who maintain organized job sites and follow established safety standards may reduce the likelihood of costly claims while helping control insurance costs over time.

The article concludes that liability insurance provides meaningful protection only when contractors fully understand what their policies include and exclude. Contractors across Long Island who regularly review liability insurance, evaluate policy limits, understand subcontractor work requirements, and assess job site risks may place themselves in a stronger financial position before problems arise.

How Contractors on Long Island Can Avoid Costly Liability Insurance Mistakes features insights from Paul Bernieri, Insurance Expert of Garden City, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation