In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Rick Hernandez Breaks Down Homeowners Insurance Coverage & Exclusions

The article outlines what standard policies include and what homeowners should review to avoid gaps in protection.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners insurance actually cover and what is usually excluded from a standard policy? The answer is published in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from Insurance Agent Rick Hernandez of Broomfield, CO.

The HelloNation article explains that homeowners insurance coverage is designed to protect against specific risks, but it does not apply to every type of damage. Understanding how a home insurance policy works helps property owners avoid confusion when filing a claim and ensures they have appropriate protection in place.

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Most homeowners insurance coverage begins with protection for the structure of the home. This includes the walls, roof, and foundation against events such as fire, windstorms, and certain types of water damage. When a covered event occurs, the home insurance policy typically helps cover repair or rebuilding costs up to the policy's coverage limits.

In addition to structural protection, homeowners insurance coverage often extends to personal belongings. Items such as furniture, clothing, and electronics are usually covered if damaged or stolen during a covered event. The article notes that high value items may have limits, so additional protection may be needed depending on the situation.

Liability coverage is another important part of a home insurance policy. This protection helps cover costs if someone is injured on the property or if the homeowner causes damage to someone else's property. Liability coverage can include legal expenses, medical bills, or settlement costs, making it a key component of overall homeowners insurance coverage.

While coverage is broad in many areas, there are also important homeowners insurance exclusions to understand. The article highlights that flood damage is one of the most common exclusions. Standard policies typically do not include flood insurance, meaning homeowners may need to purchase separate flood insurance depending on their location.

Earthquake damage is another example of homeowners insurance exclusions. Similar to flood insurance, protection for earthquakes usually requires a separate policy or endorsement. The article emphasizes that reviewing these exclusions helps homeowners identify gaps in their home insurance policy.

Routine wear and tear is also not covered under most homeowners insurance coverage plans. Insurance is intended for sudden and unexpected events, not gradual deterioration. Maintenance related issues, such as aging materials or worn systems, fall outside standard coverage and are considered the homeowner's responsibility.

Certain types of water damage may also fall under homeowners insurance exclusions. The article explains that while sudden incidents like burst pipes are often covered, long term leaks or maintenance issues may not be included. Understanding these distinctions helps prevent confusion when reviewing a home insurance policy.

Policy details such as coverage limits and the insurance deductible also play a role in how claims are handled. The insurance deductible determines how much the homeowner pays before coverage applies, while coverage limits define the maximum payout. Reviewing these elements ensures the homeowners insurance coverage aligns with individual needs.

Environmental factors can influence coverage decisions as well. The article notes that weather risks and local conditions may require adjustments, such as higher coverage limits or additional flood insurance. These considerations help tailor a home insurance policy to specific risks.

The article concludes that understanding homeowners insurance coverage and homeowners insurance exclusions is essential for making informed decisions. By reviewing policy details, including liability coverage, insurance deductible, and the need for flood insurance, homeowners can ensure their home insurance policy provides appropriate protection.

What Does Homeowners Insurance Actually Cover & What Is Usually Excluded? features insights from Rick Hernandez, Insurance Expert of Broomfield, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation