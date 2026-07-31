In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Sissy LeClair-Blackadar Examines General Liability Insurance Before Bigger Contracting Jobs

The Article Reviews How Contractors Can Evaluate General Liability Insurance Before Taking on Larger Commercial Projects.

LONGWOOD, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does general liability insurance actually cover for contractors? A HelloNation article now answers this question, outlining how this coverage helps contractors manage the everyday risks that come with bigger jobs.

The article explains that contractors take on new risk every time they start a project, from a dropped tool to accidental damage on a client's property. General liability insurance is designed to help contractors manage these everyday risks before a small mistake turns into a costly claim.

Sissy LeClair, Vice President of Blackadar Insurance Agency Inc. Speed Speed

According to the article, property damage claims are among the most common reasons contractors file a general liability claim. A cracked foundation, a burst pipe, or damaged landscaping can all lead to a dispute with a client or a neighboring property owner.

The article also describes how bodily injury claims work differently from property damage claims. These claims involve a client, visitor, or passerby who is hurt because of the work being performed, and medical costs can add up quickly without the right coverage in place.

Completed operations coverage is highlighted as another important part of many policies. The article notes that this protection addresses claims that surface after a project is finished, which matters most for work that is not visible once complete, such as plumbing, electrical, or structural repairs.

Subcontractor relationships receive attention as well. The article recommends confirming that every subcontractor carries active coverage and can provide a certificate of insurance before work begins on a site, a step that helps prevent disputes if an incident occurs during the project.

Coverage limits are described as just as important as the policy itself. The article points out that a contractor bidding on larger commercial jobs may need higher general liability insurance limits than one handling smaller residential work, and an umbrella policy can add another layer of protection once those limits are reached.

The article also touches on equipment and vehicles, noting that a general liability policy usually addresses third party claims rather than damage to a contractor's own tools or trucks. Separate coverage, such as inland marine or commercial auto insurance, often works alongside a general liability policy to close that gap.

The article suggests that contractors document completed work with photos and detailed records, since this practice can support a claim if an issue surfaces months after a project wraps up. Working with an experienced agent also helps match coverage to how a contractor actually operates, since every trade carries different risks.

Insurance Expert Sissy LeClair-Blackadar of Sissy LeClair-Blackadar Insurance Agency Inc. in Longwood, Florida, is featured as the source of insights included in the article. Insurance Experts commonly recommend a regular coverage review, especially before a contractor bids on a larger or more complex contract, since business operations tend to change over time.

The article closes by noting that general liability insurance will not eliminate every risk a contractor faces on the job. It does provide a foundation of protection that can help address some of the most common claims tied to property damage and injury, giving contractors a clearer picture before they bid on new work.

Reviewing General Liability Coverage Before Bigger Contracting Jobs features insights from Sissy LeClair-Blackadar, Insurance Expert of Longwood, Florida, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation