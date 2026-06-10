In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury of Pensacola, FL, Highlights Common Insurance Mistakes Floridians Make

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What insurance mistakes do Floridians most often make when buying coverage for their homes and vehicles? A HelloNation article featuring Wadih El Khoury of Florida Insurance Agency addresses this question by outlining frequent missteps and practical ways to avoid them. In a state with unique risks and complex coverage rules, understanding these issues can help residents avoid costly surprises.

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The article explains that many insurance mistakes begin with focusing only on price or minimum requirements. When purchasing home insurance or auto insurance, consumers often assume that basic policies provide broad protection. In reality, minimum coverage frequently leaves important gaps that only become clear after a loss occurs.

One of the most common home insurance misunderstandings involves flood insurance. Standard home insurance policies in Florida almost always exclude flood damage. Homeowners who assume flooding is covered may discover too late that a separate flood insurance policy is required. This oversight remains one of the most frequent and costly insurance mistakes statewide.

Another issue discussed is misunderstanding deductibles, particularly for wind damage. Wind deductibles are often calculated as a percentage of the home's insured value, not a flat dollar amount. Without reviewing these details, homeowners may underestimate their out-of-pocket responsibility after a storm.

Failing to update coverage after renovations is another problem highlighted in the HelloNation article. Roof replacements, home additions, and interior upgrades increase replacement costs. If coverage limits are not adjusted, home insurance may fall short during a claim.

Auto insurance errors are equally common. Many drivers carry only the state minimum coverage, assuming it is enough. While it meets legal requirements, minimum auto insurance may not cover serious injuries or extensive vehicle damage. Skipping uninsured motorist coverage is another major oversight, especially in Florida, where uninsured drivers remain common.

The article also addresses how policy exclusions contribute to confusion. Buyers often overlook exclusions and endorsements, assuming coverage applies broadly. When a claim is denied due to policy exclusions, frustration follows. Reviewing these details in advance helps set realistic expectations.

Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury also stresses the importance of reviewing deductibles carefully. While higher deductibles can reduce premiums, they also increase financial strain during a claim. Selecting deductibles without considering affordability is a frequent mistake across both home insurance and auto insurance.

Another point raised involves delaying coverage decisions. Waiting to purchase flood insurance until a storm is approaching may leave homeowners unprotected due to required waiting periods. Planning ahead is essential in Florida's unpredictable climate.

The article encourages regular policy reviews. Life changes such as adding drivers, buying new vehicles, or acquiring valuable property all affect insurance needs. Annual reviews help identify outdated information, incorrect details, and coverage gaps.

Liability coverage is another area often underestimated. Insufficient liability limits can expose personal assets after serious claims. Understanding how liability fits into overall protection reduces long-term risk.

By highlighting these insurance mistakes, the article emphasizes that better decisions do not require expert knowledge. Asking questions, reviewing policies, and understanding local risks make coverage more effective and reliable.

The article, Mistakes Floridians Make When Buying Home or Auto Insurance & How to Avoid Them, features insights from Wadih El Khoury, Insurance Expert of Pensacola, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation