CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Colorado homeowners know about their insurance before the next big storm hits? A new HelloNation article provides a clear explanation of how homeowners' insurance coverage works when wind, hail, and snow cause damage across the state. The article highlights key insights from K.D. Sakraida, Insurance Expert with the K.D. Sakraida: Allstate Insurance Team, based in Centennial, Colorado.

K.D. the Insurance Queen, Agency Owner Speed Speed

The article explains that Colorado weather is known for its unpredictability, and severe weather patterns are a normal part of life for residents. Sudden hail, wind, and snow can all cause costly repairs. The article outlines what homeowners' insurance typically covers, including damage to roofs, walls, garages, and other structural elements of the home. Understanding what your policy includes before a storm hits can help reduce confusion when it's time to file a claim.

In addition to structural concerns, the article discusses how personal belongings are protected. According to the HelloNation piece, insurance coverage often extends to household items such as furniture, electronics, and clothing if they are damaged by storm-related events. The article emphasizes the importance of reviewing coverage limits and determining whether additional protection is needed for high-value items.

Another point the article raises is the importance of knowing about temporary living expenses. In cases where storm damage makes a home uninhabitable, many policies help cover hotel stays, meals, and other expenses while repairs are underway. These benefits, the article notes, can provide critical support after severe weather events and are an essential part of overall homeowners' insurance coverage.

For Colorado homeowners, deductibles and exclusions can be confusing. The article explains how certain policies include specialized deductibles for wind damage or hail damage, often calculated as a percentage of the home's value. These details can impact out-of-pocket expenses significantly after a major weather event, and the HelloNation article advises homeowners to review their policies carefully in advance of the storm season.

Roof repairs are another area where many homeowners have questions. The article points out that insurance policies vary in how they cover roof damage, with some offering replacement cost and others paying based on depreciation. Given the frequency of hail damage in Colorado weather, the article encourages regular policy reviews to avoid surprises.

Flooding is also addressed. While flood damage is not covered under most standard policies, the article reminds readers that separate flood insurance is necessary to protect against rising water or runoff. The article stresses that wear and tear and cosmetic damage may also fall outside typical insurance coverage, depending on policy language.

The claims process, which can be confusing after a damaging event, is also covered. The article advises homeowners to document all storm damage thoroughly with photos and to contact their insurance provider promptly. Being familiar with coverage terms ahead of time helps reduce stress and speeds up the recovery process.

Finally, the article recommends that homeowners regularly review their insurance coverage, especially before storm-heavy seasons. Colorado weather patterns shift year to year, and policy details can change. The article makes it clear that staying up to date on insurance coverage helps homeowners avoid gaps in protection and better understand what to expect if storm damage occurs.

Understanding Homeowners Insurance Coverage for Colorado Storms features insights from "K.D. the Insurance Queen" Sakraida of Centennial, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation