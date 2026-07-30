In HelloNation, Kitchen Remodeling Expert Riccardo Mastrosimone Explains What Affects the Timeline of a Kitchen Remodel

The article explains the major phases of a kitchen remodel and the factors that influence project timing.

WEBSTER, NY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How long does a kitchen remodel take?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Kitchen Remodeling Expert Riccardo Mastrosimone of Arrow Kitchens & Bath in Webster, NY. The article explains how planning, product availability, permitting, and construction all shape a realistic remodel timeline and help homeowners prepare for each phase of the project.

Riccardo Mastrosimone - General Manager, Arrow Kitchens & Bath Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that a successful kitchen remodel begins well before demolition. Planning and kitchen design often require several weeks as homeowners make decisions about layouts, appliances, lighting, flooring, cabinetry, and finishes. According to the article, completing these decisions early helps support a smoother remodel timeline while reducing the need for changes after construction begins.

The article notes that material availability is another important factor in kitchen remodeling. Once plans are finalized, products must be ordered before work can begin. While stock materials may arrive quickly, custom cabinets and specialty products often require additional manufacturing time. Coordinating deliveries before demolition helps keep the project moving efficiently and avoids unnecessary interruptions.

Permits can also affect the schedule for a home renovation. The article explains that projects involving electrical, plumbing, structural, or ventilation updates may require approvals before construction continues. Since permit processing varies by municipality, homeowners benefit from including this step in the overall remodel timeline rather than viewing it as an unexpected delay.

After materials arrive and permits are approved, demolition begins. Existing cabinets, countertops, flooring, and fixtures are removed to prepare the space for new work. The article explains that contractors sometimes discover hidden issues such as water damage, outdated wiring, aging plumbing, or structural concerns. Although these findings can extend the remodel timeline, addressing them immediately helps create a safer and more durable kitchen renovation.

Following demolition, licensed professionals complete plumbing, electrical, and mechanical updates before inspections take place. Once those systems receive approval, flooring, cabinetry, countertop installation, lighting, backsplashes, plumbing fixtures, and appliances are installed in a carefully planned sequence. The article notes that each trade relies on the work completed before it, making communication essential throughout the kitchen renovation process.

The article also explains that every project has its own schedule. Smaller renovations that maintain the existing layout often move more quickly than projects involving relocated plumbing, electrical systems, or structural changes. The complexity of the kitchen design, manufacturing schedules for custom cabinets, and coordination among multiple trades all contribute to the overall project length. Regular communication between homeowners, designers, contractors, and suppliers helps kitchen remodeling stay organized while keeping everyone informed throughout the process.

The article concludes that homeowners benefit from thinking about a kitchen remodel as a series of connected phases rather than one long construction project. Planning, ordering materials, permitting, demolition, countertop installation, finishing work, and final details all contribute to a successful home renovation. Allowing adequate time for each stage helps support quality craftsmanship while creating a finished kitchen designed to serve a household for years to come.

How Long Does a Kitchen Remodel Take? features insights from Riccardo Mastrosimone, Kitchen Remodeling Expert of Webster, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation