ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French drains and underground downspout extensions solve different water problems, and choosing the wrong one often leaves the original issue unresolved.

What is the difference between a French drain and an underground downspout extension, and how do homeowners know which one their property actually needs? A HelloNation article answers that question by explaining how each system works, what problem each is designed to solve, and what happens when the wrong one is installed.

Justin Hundich, President of Hundich Landscape Services Speed Speed

A French drain is a subsurface system built to collect water that moves through or sits in the soil. The article explains that it typically consists of a perforated pipe laid in a gravel-filled trench, which allows water to seep in from the surrounding ground and flow toward a designated outlet. It is designed for water that originates in the soil itself, whether from rain soaking into the ground, a high water table, or runoff collecting in low areas of the yard.

An underground downspout extension handles a different problem entirely. The article describes this system as a pipe connected directly to an existing downspout that carries roof runoff underground and discharges it at a safer distance from the home. Landscape and Drainage Expert Justin Hundich contributed insights on how these two systems serve distinct purposes, noting that roof runoff can carry significant water volume in a short period and that where it lands near the home matters greatly.

Confusing the two systems is a common and costly mistake. The article notes that if a yard has a persistently wet area and only an underground downspout extension is installed, the soil moisture problem is not addressed. If the issue is roof runoff pooling at the foundation and a French drain is installed instead, the drain may not effectively intercept the concentrated discharge from the gutter system. Installing the wrong system costs time and money and typically leaves the homeowner with the same problem they started with.

Some properties need both. The article explains that a home with heavy clay soil and a poorly positioned downspout may have two separate water issues occurring simultaneously, and a single system will only address part of the problem. Identifying the actual source of the water is the critical first step, which requires looking at both the soil and the gutters rather than treating them as separate concerns.

The article outlines how a proper site assessment addresses both possibilities. Experienced drainage contractors walk the property, examine downspout locations, check grading, assess soil type, and observe where water collects during or after rain. That process leads to a sound recommendation rather than a guess based on surface appearance alone.

Soil type plays a role in this evaluation as well. The article notes that clay-heavy soil drains slowly and can create wet areas that resemble drainage failures even when grading and gutters are working correctly. As a Landscape and Drainage Expert, Justin Hundich's insights in this article reflect the kind of diagnostic approach that helps homeowners avoid investing in the wrong solution.

French Drains and Downspout Extensions: Understanding the Difference features insights from Justin Hundich, Landscape and Drainage Expert of Rochester Hills, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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