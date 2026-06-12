In HelloNation, Medical Weight Loss Expert Patty Schultz Explains Semaglutide and Tirzepatide

PASADENA, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how semaglutide and tirzepatide support weight loss when combined with long-term lifestyle changes.

Patty Schultz - Owner - CA Physicians Group Speed Speed

What should patients know before considering semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss? In HelloNation, Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, offers a detailed explanation of how these medications work, their differences, and the role they can play in a broader medical weight loss plan. She emphasizes that while both have shown significant effectiveness in helping reduce weight, they are not quick fixes and require professional supervision and sustainable lifestyle changes to be truly successful.

Schultz explains that semaglutide belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs mimic a natural hormone, glucagon-like peptide-1, which is released in the gut after eating and sends signals to the brain to reduce appetite. It also slows the rate at which the stomach empties, which helps patients feel fuller for longer periods and makes it easier to maintain a calorie deficit.

Tirzepatide builds on this mechanism by acting on both the GLP-1 pathway and the GIP pathway, short for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide. The second pathway also helps regulate blood sugar and may influence appetite. By targeting both, tirzepatide has shown the potential for greater weight loss in certain patients compared to GLP-1 medications alone.

Both medications are usually administered as once-weekly injections, with doses increased gradually to allow the body to adjust and minimize side effects. Common side effects for both include mild nausea, gastrointestinal discomfort, or changes in bowel habits, most of which improve over time as patients adapt to the medication.

Schultz notes that deciding between semaglutide and tirzepatide depends on several factors, including a patient's overall health, medical history, and weight loss goals. Some individuals may respond better to one than the other, or tolerate one with fewer side effects. In certain cases, specific medical conditions, such as a history of pancreatitis or gastrointestinal disorders, may guide the choice.

Importantly, Schultz stresses that these medications are not meant to replace healthy habits. They work best when combined with improved nutrition, regular physical activity, and behavioral strategies to address emotional or stress-related eating. For this reason, semaglutide and tirzepatide are often prescribed as part of a comprehensive medical weight loss program with ongoing monitoring and support.

Another critical consideration is long-term maintenance. Studies show that weight regain can occur if the medication is stopped without sustainable routines in place. Schultz emphasizes the importance of helping patients build healthy habits during treatment, so progress can be maintained whether or not medication use continues.

She also points out that these medications are not appropriate for everyone. A thorough medical evaluation is essential before starting treatment to confirm safety and suitability. This process includes reviewing current prescriptions, checking for contraindications, and ensuring the patient is ready to commit to the lifestyle adjustments needed for success.

Understanding how semaglutide and tirzepatide work allows patients to make informed choices about whether these medications fit their overall weight loss plan. When guided by experienced providers and paired with consistent, healthy changes, they can be valuable tools for achieving and maintaining weight loss.

Understanding Semaglutide and Tirzepatide features insights from Patty Schultz, Medical Weight Loss Expert of Pasadena, California, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation