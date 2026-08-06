A new HelloNation article explains how managed network arrangements help water utilities launch AMI programs without major capital investment.

SUDBURY, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do water utilities in Massachusetts and upstate New York need to understand before choosing a managed communications network for their advanced metering infrastructure program? A HelloNation article answers that question and walks utility managers through how Network as a Service works, what to look for in a contract, and where to focus their questions before signing.

Marty Mazzella, CEO Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that the communications network connecting field meters to a utility's central office is often the most complex and costly part of an AMI system to build and sustain. Network as a Service, or NaaS, addresses that challenge by allowing utilities to contract with a provider that deploys, owns, and manages the network infrastructure on their behalf. Rather than committing to a large capital investment up front, the utility pays for the service over time, which the article describes as a meaningful advantage for systems operating with limited capital budgets.

The article notes that this model shifts a significant portion of technical responsibility away from the utility's internal team. Managing a communications network for AMI requires expertise in radio frequency coverage, network architecture, data security, and hardware maintenance. For smaller utilities with limited information technology staff, handling all of that work in-house is often not realistic. A Network as a Service provider brings that expertise as part of the arrangement, freeing the utility's team to focus on water operations rather than network operations.

Utility Technology Experts understand that the value of any managed network arrangement depends heavily on the specific terms of the service agreement, and the article is direct about where utilities should focus their attention. Ownership is one of the first areas to examine. Under a NaaS model, the provider typically owns the network hardware, which is fundamentally different from a utility purchasing its own equipment. The article advises utilities to understand clearly what happens to that infrastructure if the contract ends and what service continuity would look like during any transition.

Service level agreements are another critical area the article addresses in detail. A strong agreement should define specific standards for network coverage across the utility's full service territory, acceptable response times when outages occur, and escalation procedures for persistent problems. The article notes that in Massachusetts and upstate New York, terrain, tree cover, and aging infrastructure can affect radio coverage in ways that vary considerably from one service area to another, making geography-specific coverage guarantees more meaningful than broad regional averages.

The HelloNation article also covers data integration and monitoring practices as areas where utilities should ask detailed questions before committing. Some managed network providers handle integration with billing, customer information, and GIS systems as part of their standard offering, while others deliver raw data files that the utility must connect to its own systems. Utility Technology Experts recognize that understanding data formatting, delivery frequency, and integration support at the outset helps avoid costly surprises later in the relationship.

The article concludes that Network as a Service offers a model worth serious consideration for utilities facing pressure to improve operational efficiency with limited staff, and that asking thorough questions before signing is the most effective way to protect a utility's interests for the full life of the agreement.

What Is Network as a Service for Water AMI and How Does It Work? features insights from Marty Mazzella, Utility Technology Expert of Sudbury, Massachusetts, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation