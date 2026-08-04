In HelloNation, Occupational Health Expert Kat Parmer Discusses the Importance of Functional Physicals When Hiring

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Wyoming employers ensure that new hires are truly ready for physically demanding roles? According to a HelloNation article, Kat Parmer of Employee On-Boarding Specialties, LLC in Cheyenne, WY, explains that functional physicals, like WorkSTEPS evaluations, are one of the most effective ways to verify that employees can safely handle the physical requirements of their jobs. These exams go beyond basic medical checks by directly measuring job-related strength, endurance, and movement, helping businesses build safer and more capable teams from day one.

Kat Parmer - Nurse Practitioner, Employee On-Boarding Specialties, LLC Speed Speed

The HelloNation article highlights that a functional physical differs from a routine medical exam. While a traditional medical review focuses on general health, a functional physical evaluates whether a person can safely perform the essential tasks of a specific job. For example, a warehouse employee may need to lift 50 pounds repeatedly, while a construction worker may need to kneel, climb, or carry equipment for hours at a time. Functional physicals test these abilities objectively, ensuring that employees are physically matched to their roles and reducing the likelihood of on-the-job injuries.

Functional physicals are designed not to exclude candidates but to promote workplace safety. By identifying physical limitations before employment begins, Wyoming employers can provide accommodations or training where necessary. This proactive approach creates fair, data-driven hiring decisions that protect both employees and the company. Tests often include strength assessments, range-of-motion measurements, and endurance evaluations, with standardized simulations of real work tasks such as lifting, carrying, and standing for extended periods.

For Wyoming employers, functional physicals have become especially valuable in industries that rely on manual labor, including construction, energy, transportation, and manufacturing. These sectors present higher risks for strains, sprains, and fatigue-related injuries. When physical capabilities are not evaluated properly, even small tasks can lead to serious injury. By implementing WorkSTEPS or similar functional testing programs, employers can prevent accidents before they happen and maintain consistent workplace safety across departments.

Functional physicals also serve as important documentation of an employer's commitment to workplace safety. In the event of a workers' compensation claim or regulatory audit, these records demonstrate that the employer took reasonable steps to ensure each employee was physically capable of performing their job. This kind of documentation can strengthen an employer's position in compliance reviews and serve as evidence of due diligence in safety-sensitive environments.

Parmer notes that WorkSTEPS and similar programs are structured to comply with federal and state employment laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The focus remains on evaluating essential job functions rather than general fitness. This protects both the employer and the employee, ensuring that all testing is fair, non-discriminatory, and based on job performance rather than medical history. Properly administered functional exams support inclusivity by identifying areas where reasonable accommodations can make employment safe and sustainable.

Beyond compliance, functional testing enhances workplace wellness. Employees who start their jobs physically prepared are less likely to experience fatigue or injury. This leads to higher morale, lower turnover, and stronger overall performance. When workers know that their employer values workplace safety and invests in functional physicals, it fosters a culture of trust and mutual responsibility.

Workplace injuries can be costly, both financially and operationally. Lost workdays, medical treatment, and increased workers' compensation premiums can quickly affect productivity. Kat Parmer explains that by integrating functional physicals into the hiring process, Wyoming employers can significantly reduce these risks. Identifying limitations early minimizes downtime and helps prevent recurring injury patterns across physically demanding roles.

Modern technology has also made functional testing more efficient. Many occupational health providers now use digital systems to record and track results. This electronic data makes it easier to monitor trends, identify recurring risks, and adjust training or ergonomics where needed. For Wyoming employers, electronic recordkeeping also streamlines compliance reporting and reduces administrative burden. The result is a smoother, more transparent process that benefits both HR teams and employees.

Even for small businesses, Parmer emphasizes that functional physicals can save time and cost in the long run. By ensuring a candidate is ready to perform the physical duties of the job before starting, employers avoid the expense and disruption of post-hire injuries. This proactive investment not only improves workplace safety but also supports long-term workforce stability and efficiency.

Functional physicals represent the foundation of prevention. They help Wyoming employers confirm that each employee is physically ready for the role, reducing risk and reinforcing workplace safety. When employers view WorkSTEPS and similar testing as an investment in people rather than a barrier to hiring, they gain healthier teams, fewer injuries, and stronger long-term performance. In physically demanding industries, safety starts with preparation, and preparation begins with functional testing.

The article, Why Functional Physicals Matter: Hiring Safely in Physically Demanding Roles, features insights from Kat Parmer, Occupational Health Expert of Cheyenne, WY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation