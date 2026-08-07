In HelloNation, Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz Discusses Early Signs of Glaucoma

The article explains why regular eye exams and glaucoma testing are important for detecting the disease before significant vision loss occurs.

HOBBS, N.M., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the early signs of glaucoma, and how can people detect it before permanent vision loss occurs? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site in Hobbs, New Mexico, outlines how regular eye exams are the best way to catch this silent condition early.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Head Optometrist - The Eye Site Speed Speed

The article explains that glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that damages the optic nerve and can lead to irreversible vision loss. Many people do not know they have it until the condition has already caused harm. The most common form, open-angle glaucoma, develops gradually and often begins by affecting peripheral vision. Because central vision may remain clear in the early stages, daily tasks can still seem normal even as damage is occurring.

According to the HelloNation feature, glaucoma rarely causes pain or immediate symptoms. Early indicators can be subtle, such as difficulty seeing in dim light or slower adjustment to darkness, but many people experience no warning signs at all. This quiet progression is why glaucoma is often referred to as the silent thief of sight.

Risk factors for glaucoma include age, family history, high eye pressure, diabetes, and previous eye injuries. Adults over 40, especially those with a family history of the disease, are considered at higher risk. Dr. Franz emphasizes that even individuals without obvious risk factors can develop glaucoma, which makes routine glaucoma testing essential.

The article highlights how regular eye exams allow eye care professionals to check for signs of glaucoma before symptoms become noticeable. These exams include measurements of eye pressure and a detailed examination of the optic nerve. Additional glaucoma testing may involve checking peripheral vision and capturing images of the eye's internal structure. When tracked over time, these exams can help identify early changes and guide treatment decisions.

In Hobbs, regular eye exams provide a critical opportunity for early detection. Many adults only seek care when they experience blurry vision, but glaucoma often advances without affecting clarity in the beginning. Dr. Franz encourages patients to view eye exams not just as a response to vision problems, but as a way to protect long-term eye health.

Once diagnosed, glaucoma cannot be cured or reversed, but early treatment can prevent further vision loss. Treatment often begins with prescription eye drops that lower eye pressure. In more advanced cases, laser procedures or surgery may be necessary. The HelloNation article stresses that the goal of treatment is to prevent additional damage, not to recover what has been lost.

Consistent monitoring is a key part of managing glaucoma. Because eye pressure and optic nerve health can change over time, skipping medications or appointments can lead to worsening conditions. Dr. Franz explains that successful long-term management depends on regular checkups and a commitment to the care plan.

Even minor vision loss from glaucoma can have a major impact. Losing peripheral vision may affect driving safety, mobility, and independence. Tasks like reading or navigating busy spaces can become more difficult. Early diagnosis and proper management support a better quality of life by helping individuals maintain their daily routines and independence.

Understanding the signs and risks of glaucoma helps people take an active role in protecting their vision. Regular eye exams offer a safe and effective way to detect glaucoma early. For adults in Hobbs and surrounding communities, taking action before symptoms appear is the best way to reduce the risk of serious vision loss.

What Are the Early Signs of Glaucoma? How to Catch Vision Loss Before It's Too Late features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Hobbs, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation