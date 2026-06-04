In HelloNation, Party Expert Myla Tebbutt Shares a Quick Tip for Keeping Kids Safe on Water Slides

The article outlines practical steps that help keep outdoor inflatable water slides safe during family and community events.

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes a water slide both fun and safe for children at Dallas events? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Party Expert Myla Tebbutt of Bounce N More in Dallas, TX. The article outlines simple but essential advice for water slide safety, emphasizing supervision, clear rules, and proper setup. Tebbutt explains that steady supervision, consistent water flow, and clear movement guidelines can help prevent the most common issues and keep outdoor inflatables operating smoothly all day long.

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The HelloNation article begins by highlighting that water slides remain one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Dallas, especially during long summer months. Their popularity brings excitement but also requires attention to water slide safety. With large groups of children eager to take turns, organization is the first key to keeping things safe. Event organizers and parents can rely on a simple structure and communication to create a fun and secure environment that allows everyone to enjoy the slide.

Party Expert Myla Tebbutt explains that safety starts at the ladder. The entrance should remain clear so that only one child climbs at a time. When several children try to climb together, it increases the chance of slipping. A single-file line not only reduces congestion but also gives each child time to find their footing. Dallas rental companies include this reminder during setup to help families manage the line safely throughout their event.

The article also highlights how proper sliding direction affects safety and comfort. Water slides are built for foot-first use, which allows smooth, predictable motion. When children slide on their stomachs or backwards, they risk bumping into side walls or landing at awkward angles. Tebbutt recommends reminding children to go down feet first, explaining that this position helps them land gently in the splash zone. Consistent direction also makes it easier for adults to supervise movement and avoid collisions.

Steady supervision at the base of the slide is one of the most effective safety steps. The HelloNation feature explains that the splash zone can fill quickly, and without oversight, children may stay too long in the landing area. Having an adult nearby helps control spacing between riders, making sure the next child waits until the area is clear. This attention also helps spot signs of fatigue or hesitation among younger participants. Consistent adult presence ensures that the excitement of Dallas events never overshadows safe sliding practices.

Water flow is another detail that influences both safety and fun. Proper water flow keeps the slide surface smooth and prevents friction that can slow or twist riders. Low pressure causes uneven motion, while high pressure can make the slide too fast. Professional crews check the hose connection and adjust the flow to match the slide's design. Families hosting outdoor inflatables at home should test this periodically to confirm that steady water flow continues throughout the day.

Placement of the slide also affects overall water slide safety. The HelloNation article notes that slides should rest on level ground with enough space for children to move freely around the splash zone. Fences, garden features, and furniture can become unexpected hazards if they are too close together. Party Expert Myla Tebbutt recommends using mats at the base to improve traction and keep the surrounding area clean and dry. These details create a well-organized space that supports both safety and steady supervision.

As children get more energetic during long events, rules can begin to slip. Tebbutt suggests that event organizers restate simple guidelines throughout the day to keep everyone focused. Asking children to wait their turn, use the ladder correctly, and keep the slide clear helps maintain order. These reminders only take seconds but can prevent accidents caused by crowding or rushing.

Temperature management is another overlooked factor in water slide safety. Dallas summers can bring intense heat that tires children faster than expected. Providing shaded rest areas near the slide helps participants stay cool between turns. Mats or coverings on warm ground also prevent discomfort underfoot. Even though the slide's flowing water helps keep its surface cool, surrounding areas may still heat up quickly. Organizers who include short breaks and shaded zones promote comfort as well as safety.

Cleanliness also plays a central role in keeping water slides safe. Professional rental companies in Dallas sanitize their units before each delivery and inspect them during setup. Families can take a few extra moments to check for debris or dirt before the event begins. Clean water, firm seams, and a clear splash zone all support safe sliding conditions. Periodic checks during the party help maintain these standards throughout the day.

The HelloNation article concludes that small adjustments make a major difference when managing outdoor inflatables. From steady supervision and balanced water flow to safe sliding positions and clean surfaces, each factor contributes to a safer environment. Party Expert Myla Tebbutt explains that when these elements come together, water slides operate the way they are intended, providing excitement without unnecessary risk.

By following these simple steps, families can turn outdoor inflatables into worry-free attractions that run smoothly from start to finish. The focus on clear rules, consistent supervision, and reliable setup keeps every splash fun and every slide secure.

Quick Tip for Keeping Kids Safe on Water Slides features insights from Myla Tebbutt, Party Expert of Dallas, TX, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation