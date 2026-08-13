In HelloNation, Pest Control Expert Pat Devish Details Causes of Carpenter Ant Infestations

The article outlines how moisture and wood conditions contribute to infestations and what homeowners can do to reduce risk

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are carpenter ants such a persistent issue in homes across Southern Oregon? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Pat Devish of A-One Exterminators.

The HelloNation article explains that carpenter ants are especially common in Southern Oregon due to the region's moisture levels and wooded environment. These insects tunnel through wood to build nests, which can cause damage over time. Homes with damp siding, roof leaks, or aging decks are particularly vulnerable because moisture softens wood, making it easier for carpenter ants to expand their colonies.

The article describes how moisture plays a central role in attracting carpenter ants. Areas affected by roof leaks, plumbing issues, or poor drainage create ideal nesting conditions. In Southern Oregon homes, damp siding and aging decks often provide entry points where carpenter ants can begin tunneling. Addressing moisture problems early is one of the most effective ways to reduce the likelihood of infestation and limit long-term wood damage.

Early warning signs are another important focus of the article. Homeowners may notice small piles of sawdust-like material near walls or floors, which result from carpenter ants excavating wood. Subtle sounds inside walls and the presence of winged ants near windows can also indicate activity. Recognizing these signs early helps prevent more extensive wood damage and allows for quicker intervention.

The article also explains how carpenter ants establish both indoor and outdoor nesting sites. While a primary colony may exist outside in logs or tree stumps, satellite nests often develop inside homes where moisture is present. This pattern allows carpenter ants to spread gradually, especially in structures with damp siding, roof leaks, or aging decks. Regular inspections of these areas can help homeowners in Southern Oregon detect issues before they worsen.

Preventive maintenance is highlighted as a key strategy. The article recommends repairing roof leaks, replacing damaged wood, and improving ventilation to control moisture levels. Keeping firewood and debris away from the home and maintaining dry conditions around the foundation also reduces exposure. These steps make it harder for carpenter ants to find suitable nesting areas and help protect against wood damage.

For more advanced infestations, the article notes that professional pest control may be necessary. Treatments such as baits and targeted applications can help eliminate carpenter ants, but addressing underlying moisture and structural concerns remains essential. Without addressing issues such as damp siding or aging decks, infestations may return even after treatment.

The article concludes that ongoing monitoring and maintenance are critical in Southern Oregon homes. Checking for signs of moisture, inspecting wooden structures, and promptly addressing roof leaks can significantly reduce the risk of carpenter ant infestations. By combining prevention and early detection, homeowners can limit wood damage and maintain the integrity of their homes.

Why Are Carpenter Ants Common in Southern Oregon Homes? features insights from Pat Devish from A-One Exterminators, Pest Control Expert of Grants Pass, OR, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation