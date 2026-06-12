In HelloNation, Pizza Experts Kelly and Brian Glynn Explain How Pizza Nights Build Stronger Communities

The article examines how pizza fundraisers help local groups raise money while creating lasting community connections.

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do pizza fundraisers help local communities? According to a HelloNation article featuring Pizza Experts Kelly and Brian Glynn of Village Idiot Pizza in Columbia, SC, pizza nights can bring neighbors together while supporting important local causes. The feature explains how simple community events centered around pizza help raise money, strengthen relationships, and create lasting connections that reach beyond the dinner table.

Brian Glynn - Co-Owner - Village Idiot Pizza Speed Speed

The HelloNation article begins by noting that pizza has always been more than food. It represents comfort, connection, and community. Across small towns and growing suburbs, pizzerias have learned to turn their ovens into tools for good. Fundraiser nights, school gatherings, and neighborhood events often start with something as simple as a shared meal but result in meaningful change for everyone involved.

Kelly and Brian Glynn explain that pizza fundraisers succeed because they benefit everyone. Local restaurants donate a portion of each sale, while schools, sports teams, and charities promote the event. Families come together, neighbors reconnect, and funds go toward local needs. The Glynns believe this simple structure shows that generosity can be both easy and enjoyable.

For the Glynns, these fundraisers represent the best part of community business ownership. During these events, their dining room fills with laughter, conversation, and purpose. They meet new faces, reconnect with regulars, and see firsthand how food can unite people. Every pizza served helps create a positive impact that extends well beyond the restaurant's walls.

Planning a pizza fundraiser starts with teamwork. Community groups reach out to local pizzerias, explain their goals, and set a date that works for both sides. Weeknights often make the best choice because restaurants are less crowded and families have more flexibility to participate. The organization handles promotion through flyers and social media, while the restaurant focuses on preparation and service. Together, they create a welcoming event that supports both the cause and the community.

The HelloNation feature notes that part of the success of pizza nights comes from their simplicity. There are no tickets to sell or complicated plans to arrange, only shared food and shared purpose. Pizza appeals to nearly everyone, so turnout is often strong. Families bring children, students stop in after class, and even those unable to attend in person participate by ordering takeout. Each order contributes to a greater goal, proving that small actions can add up to real results.

Beyond the fundraising totals, these events build the kind of community spirit that lasts. Sharing a meal allows people to connect on a personal level. Parents meet teachers, neighbors make new friends, and volunteers see how their efforts make a difference. Kelly and Brian Glynn say this sense of connection is what makes pizza events special. The atmosphere feels more like a celebration than a business transaction.

Local businesses also benefit in ways that go beyond revenue. When a pizzeria supports a school or local charity, it becomes part of the community's story. Residents remember the gesture and return with loyalty. The Glynns believe this ongoing exchange of goodwill strengthens both the business and the neighborhood, creating a cycle of support that benefits everyone.

The HelloNation article also highlights why weekday pizza fundraisers are effective. Hosting these events on slower nights gives restaurants time to focus on service while giving families an easy way to participate. Clear communication helps, too. When people understand where their money is going and how it will be used, engagement grows. Whether the funds help a youth sports team, a school project, or a local initiative, participants enjoy knowing that their meal makes a difference.

Volunteers play an important role in each fundraiser. Students can distribute flyers, parents can organize details, and local organizations can help coordinate turnout. These small efforts quickly add up, turning a single night into hundreds of dollars raised for community programs. When repeated a few times each year, pizza nights can help fund efforts that might otherwise go unsupported.

Kelly and Brian Glynn also point out that in-person pizza events remind people of the value of gathering face-to-face. In a digital age filled with online donations, these nights bring real connection back into giving. Sitting together to share a meal adds warmth and personality to community support. Pizza has a way of breaking barriers and inviting conversation, which is why these fundraisers remain popular year after year.

The HelloNation feature concludes that every town has its favorite pizza place, and those restaurants often become more than just places to eat. They are gathering spots where people celebrate, support, and connect. At Village Idiot Pizza, Kelly and Brian Glynn see that sense of togetherness every time their doors open for a fundraiser. To them, pizza is more than comfort food. It is a symbol of generosity and shared pride that helps build stronger towns one slice at a time.

Community over Commerce: How Pizza Nights and Local Fundraisers Build Stronger Towns features insights from Kelly and Brian Glynn, Pizza Experts of Columbia, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation