PORT NECHES, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do if you smell propane, and how can you detect a leak before it becomes dangerous? According to HelloNation , early detection and a quick response are critical for safely managing propane leaks at home or on the go. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young's Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, outlines how to detect a propane gas leak and the steps to take to stay safe.

Ken Young Jr., Owner of Young's Tobacco Store Speed Speed

The article notes that the most common sign of a leak is a strong rotten egg or sulfur smell. This odor is intentionally added to propane as a warning signal. If detected, you should immediately extinguish all open flames, avoid using electronics or light switches, and evacuate the area. Only once at a safe distance should you contact your propane supplier or emergency services.

To confirm a suspected leak around a valve or connection, Young recommends applying a soap and water solution to the area and watching for bubbles—an indication that gas is escaping. However, he strongly advises against attempting repairs unless you are qualified to do so. Shutting off the propane supply and calling a trained technician is the safest course of action.

Young also stresses the importance of routine maintenance. Unexpected appliance behavior, irregular flames, or strange noises may signal an underlying leak or faulty connection that should not be ignored. Preventative checks and timely inspections help reduce risk and keep propane systems functioning safely. Full details can be found in the HelloNation article titled "How to Spot (and Stop) a Propane Leak Fast" .

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation