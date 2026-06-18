In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Ashley Jacobs Explains Whether Home Staging Is Worth It Before Listing in Dane County

The article outlines staging tips that help sellers improve home presentation and attract stronger buyer interest.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is home staging worth it before listing a property in Dane County, Wisconsin? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Ashley Jacobs of Ashley Jacobs Real Estate & Design in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Ashley Jacobs - Realtor - Ashley Jacobs Real Estate & Design Speed Speed

The article explains that home staging is an effective strategy for improving how buyers perceive a property. Rather than decorating for personal style, staging focuses on creating a space that feels open, welcoming, and easy for buyers to imagine as their future home. When the presentation is clear and inviting, buyers are more likely to focus on the home's layout and overall potential.

The HelloNation article notes that staged homes often perform better in competitive markets because they stand out both online and during in-person showings. A well-staged property can attract greater buyer interest, which may reduce time on the market and support stronger offers from prospective buyers.

Decluttering is identified in the article as one of the most important staging tips for homeowners preparing for sale. Extra furniture, personal items, and busy décor can make rooms feel smaller and distract from a home's positive features. Removing unnecessary items helps create clear walkways and allows spaces to appear larger and more functional.

The article explains that decluttering is especially valuable when selling a home in Dane County because buyers often prefer properties that appear move-in ready. Simple steps such as organizing closets, clearing kitchen counters, and reducing decorative items can noticeably improve how spacious and practical a home feels during a showing.

Neutralizing the space is another key element of home staging discussed in the article. Soft, neutral wall colors and simple decorative choices allow buyers to focus on the home itself rather than the current owner's personal style. Neutral tones also act as a blank canvas that helps buyers imagine their own furnishings and belongings in the space.

The article describes how small adjustments in kitchens and bathrooms can enhance home presentation as well. Replacing brightly colored towels, rugs, or accessories with neutral options can make these rooms feel cleaner and more modern. These subtle staging tips help create a consistent look that appeals to a wide range of buyers.

Furniture arrangement also plays a major role in effective staging. The HelloNation article explains that staging is not about filling every room with furniture but arranging pieces in ways that highlight flow and functionality. Living rooms, for example, should show natural conversation areas and open pathways, while bedrooms should feel balanced and comfortable.

Real Estate Expert Ashley Jacobs notes in the article that thoughtful furniture arrangement helps buyers understand how a space can be used. When rooms appear organized and functional, buyers are more likely to imagine themselves living comfortably in the home.

Lighting is another important factor that complements staging efforts. The article explains that bright homes tend to feel larger and more welcoming to potential buyers. Maximizing natural light by opening curtains and adding lamps or updated fixtures can improve the overall atmosphere and support a stronger home presentation.

The article also notes that some homeowners choose professional staging services, which can provide furniture and décor designed to highlight a property's strengths. Others may take a do-it-yourself approach by applying basic staging tips such as decluttering, neutralizing colors, and improving furniture arrangement. Either strategy can help strengthen buyer interest when selling a home.

The article concludes that effective home staging in Dane County focuses on clear presentation rather than decoration. By reducing clutter, improving lighting, and arranging spaces thoughtfully, sellers can highlight the home's best features and create a more appealing listing for potential buyers.

Is Home Staging Worth It Before You List in Dane County, Wisconsin? features insights from Ashley Jacobs, Real Estate Expert of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation