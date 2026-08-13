MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do international buyers often get wrong about purchasing property in the United States? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Daniel K Whited of Bowline Homes in Myrtle Beach, SC. The article provides a clear look at how international buyers can better navigate the unique rules and expectations of U.S. coastal real estate markets.

Daniel K Whited - Realtor/Broker, Bowline Homes Speed Speed

According to the article, many international buyers enter the U.S. coastal real estate market assuming that transactions will mirror what they're used to in their home countries. However, everything from timelines to communication practices can differ significantly. Understanding how real estate transactions are structured in the U.S. helps avoid missteps and increases the likelihood of a smooth, successful purchase.

One common area of misunderstanding is speed. In many countries, buying property may take months or more. But in fast-moving coastal markets in the U.S., homes, especially oceanfront or waterfront properties, can sell within days. The article explains that being prepared with pre-qualification and a clear line of communication with local agents is critical. Without it, international buyers risk missing opportunities despite having the financial means to buy.

Inspections are another step that's often underestimated. The article notes that U.S. coastal real estate transactions typically include formal home inspections that cover structural, electrical, and environmental aspects. International buyers may assume these are optional or unnecessary, but the article stresses that inspections are essential to identifying potential problems before closing. Skipping this step can lead to unexpected costs and complications.

The article also addresses financing, which is frequently misunderstood. Buyers may expect that securing a mortgage in the U.S. will be similar to the process in their home country. However, financing requirements vary widely and may include strict documentation, income verification, and credit checks. Working with a local lender experienced with international clients can help streamline the process and prevent delays.

Negotiation is another area where international buyers may need to adjust their expectations. The article explains that in U.S. markets, offers are usually written with clear contingencies, deadlines, and formal structure. Buyers unfamiliar with this process may move too slowly or fail to respond in the manner sellers expect. Understanding the pace and tone of U.S. negotiations is essential for remaining competitive.

Beyond the transaction process, international buyers may also misjudge the importance of local rules. U.S. coastal real estate often comes with flood insurance requirements, property taxes, and homeowner association policies that may be unfamiliar. These additional responsibilities can affect long-term affordability and should be fully understood before committing to a purchase.

The article also points out cultural differences that can create confusion. While buyers in some countries are used to verbal deals or informal agreements, real estate transactions in the U.S. rely on formal written contracts and deadlines. Buyers who are not familiar with this level of formality can experience delays or legal issues if expectations are not met.

In summary, international buyers who succeed in U.S. coastal real estate markets are those who take the time to prepare. Learning about local regulations, understanding how inspections work, preparing documentation for financing, and adjusting to U.S. negotiation styles are all important parts of the process. With the right guidance, international buyers can confidently pursue property in U.S. coastal regions while avoiding unnecessary risks.

What International Buyers Often Misunderstand About U.S. Coastal Real Estate features insights from Daniel K Whited, Real Estate Expert of Myrtle Beach, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation