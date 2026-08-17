First-Time Buyers Often Underestimate Total Costs, from Closing Fees to Inspection Expenses and Post-Purchase Reserves.

GAYLORD, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it actually cost to buy a home in Gaylord, Michigan once all of the expenses are added together? The full picture, as outlined in a HelloNation article, goes well beyond the down payment and includes several costs that buyers often overlook when building their home buying budget.

Daphne Cousineau, Realtor Speed Speed

The HelloNation article begins with the down payment, which is the cost most buyers focus on first. The amount required depends on the type of loan a buyer qualifies for. Conventional loans generally require between five and twenty percent down, while FHA loans may allow as little as three and a half percent for buyers who meet the credit requirements.

USDA loans, sometimes available in rural areas like Gaylord, can offer a zero-down option to eligible buyers who meet income and location requirements. VA loans provide a similar benefit for qualifying veterans and active-duty service members. The article notes that a lender can help buyers identify which loan program fits their situation best.

Closing costs are the next major component of any home buying budget, and the article notes they are among the most commonly overlooked expenses. These fees cover the finalization of the mortgage and the transfer of property ownership, and they typically range from two to five percent of the loan amount. Common line items include lender fees, title insurance, appraisal costs, attorney fees, and prepaid expenses such as homeowner's insurance and property taxes.

Real Estate Expert Daphne Cousineau's insights, as featured in the piece, also address the inspection costs that buyers sometimes overlook when planning their finances. Once a home goes under contract, buyers typically hire a licensed inspector to evaluate the property's condition, and that inspection generally costs between three hundred and five hundred dollars. If the inspection reveals problems, buyers may negotiate repairs with the seller or plan to address those issues after closing.

The article also covers the importance of maintaining cash reserves after the purchase is complete. Some lenders require proof that funds will remain available after closing, and even when that is not a lender requirement, having a financial cushion helps new homeowners handle unexpected repairs without added strain.

Moving expenses are another line item that is easy to underestimate within a home buying budget. The article notes that professional movers can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars depending on the distance and volume of the move. Even a short local move involves costs that add up faster than most buyers expect.

The Real Estate Expert featured in the article points out that Michigan offers down payment assistance programs at both the state and local level, and some buyers qualify for these without knowing it. A lender or HUD-approved housing counselor can help buyers understand which programs may be available to them, potentially reducing how much they need to bring from personal savings.

What Home Buyers in Gaylord Michigan Need to Budget For features insights from Daphne Cousineau, Real Estate Expert of Gaylord, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation