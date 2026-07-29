In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Erica Chouinard Explains Buying Before Selling in a Shifting Market

A New HelloNation Article Outlines Financing and Timing Considerations for Homeowners Weighing a Move in Today's Denver Market.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Should homeowners buy a new home before selling their current one? A newly published HelloNation article answers this question, outlining financing options, market timing, and contingency planning for buyers considering this approach.

The article explains that buying before selling can make a move feel less rushed, since homeowners avoid searching for temporary housing right away.

Erica Chouinard, Real Estate Expert Speed Speed

This approach also gives buyers more time to search for the right property instead of settling quickly under pressure.

The piece notes that this strategy usually depends on having enough equity or savings available for a down payment while still owning the first home.

Understanding this financial requirement early, the article explains, can prevent stressful surprises later in the process.

According to the article, bridge loans are one tool some buyers use during this transition, allowing them to borrow against existing equity for a short period.

These loans typically carry higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, often six months to a year, so comparing lenders is recommended.

The piece notes that market speed plays a major role in this decision, since homes in a fast-moving market tend to sell quickly once listed.

This can reduce the risk of carrying two mortgages for an extended period, the article adds.

In a slower market, the article explains, a longer overlap between owning two homes becomes more likely, which requires additional planning.

Contingency planning is described as another key part of the process, with some buyers including a home sale contingency in their purchase offer.

This type of contingency allows a buyer to back out if the current home does not sell in time, the article notes.

The piece points out that this contingency can make an offer less appealing to sellers in competitive markets, prompting some buyers to explore other financing.

Temporary housing is presented as a backup option as well, since homeowners who sell before buying may need to rent for a few months.

Staying with family during a search is another option some homeowners choose, according to the article.

As a Real Estate Expert, Erica Chouinard is featured in the article discussing how equity, financing, and timing all shape this kind of decision.

The article recommends that homeowners evaluate their current equity through an appraisal or comparative market analysis before choosing a strategy.

This information helps determine whether a bridge loan or a home equity line of credit fits better for a given situation.

Working with a lender early in the process, the article notes, helps homeowners understand their true financing options before making an offer.

The piece also emphasizes that preparation of this kind strengthens any offer that follows and can reveal obstacles before they grow larger.

Buying before selling is described as a strategy that is not right for everyone, since financial readiness and risk tolerance vary from person to person.

Local market conditions in Denver can shift quickly depending on the season, the article notes, which affects how this decision plays out.

Insights from Erica Chouinard, a Real Estate Expert working with homeowners across the Highlands Ranch area, appear throughout the discussion of these options.

The article concludes that homeowners who understand their options ahead of time are better positioned to make a confident and well-timed choice.

Buying Before Selling in a Shifting Denver Market features insights from Erica Chouinard, Real Estate Expert of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation