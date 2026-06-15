In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Lisa Olien Explains Cross-Border Home Buying for Minnesota and Wisconsin Buyers

Property Taxes, Loan Programs, and Contract Law Differ Between the Two States in Ways That Affect Every Buyer Near the St. Croix River.

WOODBURY, Minn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers know before purchasing a home along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border? A HelloNation article addresses that question directly, providing a practical guide to cross-border home buying in one of the region's most active residential corridors.

Lisa Olien, Real Estate Agent Speed Speed

Property taxes are often the first detail that surprises buyers exploring both sides of the St. Croix River. Wisconsin generally assesses properties close to full market value, with rates that vary by county and municipality. St. Croix County, which includes communities like Hudson, River Falls, and New Richmond, carries different mill rates than Washington County in Minnesota, making a side-by-side comparison of actual tax bills essential before any serious commitment is made.

Each state operates its own homebuyer assistance programs, and eligibility requirements do not transfer across the border. The article explains that Minnesota offers down payment assistance and reduced-rate loans through Minnesota Housing, while Wisconsin administers comparable options through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, known as WHEDA. A buyer who qualifies for a Minnesota first-time homebuyer loan may not qualify for the equivalent WHEDA program, even when comparing homes only a few miles apart.

Real estate contract law adds another layer of complexity for anyone pursuing cross-border home buying. Minnesota uses a standardized Purchase Agreement developed under oversight of the Minnesota Department of Commerce, while Wisconsin relies on forms produced by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. The article notes that contingency language, earnest money handling, and closing timelines reflect distinct legal traditions in each state, and buyers working with an agent licensed in only one state should confirm that limitation early in the process.

Title and closing processes also differ on each side of the river. The HelloNation article explains that Minnesota transactions sometimes incorporate attorney opinion-based title reviews, while Wisconsin more commonly relies on title insurance issued through a title company. Requesting itemized closing cost estimates from lenders and title companies on both sides of the border makes a true cost comparison possible before any commitment is made.

Income tax implications extend beyond the purchase price itself. A buyer who lives in Wisconsin and works in Minnesota will generally pay Wisconsin income tax and receive a credit for taxes paid to Minnesota, though the net result depends on individual income levels. The article recommends a conversation with a tax professional before selecting a state of residence, since the outcome varies based on earnings and filing status.

Real Estate Experts also note that school district boundaries do not always follow city or county lines. The article points out that two homes on the same street can fall within different school districts, and confirming the assigned school at the address level is the only reliable way to verify that detail. Families with school-age children should check district assignment by specific address rather than by city name or zip code.

Lifestyle factors, including outdoor recreation access and commute distance to the Twin Cities, often become the deciding variable once buyers have completed their research into cross-border home buying. The St. Croix River valley offers strong housing options on both sides, but carrying costs and legal frameworks are distinct enough to treat each state as a separate market. Real Estate Experts at RE/MAX Results recommend working with an agent licensed in both Minnesota and Wisconsin to reduce the risk of mismatched expectations on contract terms, timelines, and disclosure requirements.

Cross-State Home Buying: A Practical Guide for the Minnesota-Wisconsin Border features insights from Lisa Olien, Real Estate Expert of Woodbury, Minnesota, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation