In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Peggy Kadow Shares Which Home Improvements Matter Most Before Selling

The article highlights how curb appeal, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and maintaining structural integrity can improve resale value in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What home improvements add the most value before selling a home in Manitowoc, WI? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Real Estate Expert Peggy Kadow of RE/MAX Port Cities, REALTORS.

Peggy Kadow - Broker Associate, RE/MAX Port Cities, REALTORS Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that preparing a property before listing can significantly influence resale value. In the Manitowoc housing market, strategic home improvements and thoughtful presentation help attract buyers and create a strong first impression. Sellers who focus on key updates and maintenance often see better offers and faster sales compared with homes that require visible repairs or updates.

One of the first priorities for sellers is improving curb appeal. Buyers typically form an opinion about a property within moments of arrival, so exterior presentation plays a major role in perceived value. Simple home improvements such as fresh exterior paint, power washing siding and driveways, and maintaining landscaping can dramatically improve curb appeal. In Manitowoc, attention to siding, roofing, and drainage is particularly important because seasonal weather can affect exterior conditions over time.

Interior presentation also contributes to resale value. The article explains that decluttering, cleaning thoroughly, and creating neutral living spaces can help buyers visualize themselves in the home. Fresh paint in neutral tones and updated lighting fixtures are cost-effective home improvements that often make spaces appear brighter and more modern.

Kitchens and bathrooms are among the most influential areas when buyers evaluate a home. Minor updates in kitchens and bathrooms, such as replacing cabinet hardware, upgrading faucets, or installing updated lighting, can improve both functionality and visual appeal. Buyers frequently focus on kitchens and bathrooms when comparing homes, so even modest improvements in these spaces can increase perceived resale value.

Flooring updates may also contribute to a stronger market impression. Hardwood, laminate, or tile flooring often appeals to buyers who value durability and aesthetics. Replacing worn carpet or professionally cleaning existing flooring can refresh the interior and demonstrate that the home has been well maintained.

While cosmetic updates are important, maintaining structural integrity is equally critical. Buyers in Manitowoc often pay close attention to the condition of roofs, gutters, and foundations because these components protect the property from weather-related damage. Addressing issues related to plumbing, electrical systems, or heating and cooling equipment ensures that the home's structural integrity is preserved and helps prevent negotiation issues during inspections.

Staging the property can further enhance resale value by highlighting the home's best features. Thoughtful furniture placement, clear pathways, and well-lit spaces help buyers imagine how the home can function in everyday life. Highlighting fireplaces, built-in shelving, or natural light can enhance the property's overall appeal.

Energy efficiency improvements may also appeal to modern buyers. Upgrading lighting to energy-efficient bulbs, installing programmable thermostats, or improving insulation can make the home more comfortable while contributing to long-term utility savings.

The HelloNation article concludes that focusing on curb appeal, refreshing interiors, updating kitchens and bathrooms, and maintaining structural integrity are among the most effective home improvements before listing a property. Sellers in Manitowoc who invest in these areas can strengthen resale value and attract stronger interest from buyers in today's competitive market.

What Home Improvements Add the Most Value Before Selling in Manitowoc? features insights from Peggy Kadow, Real Estate Expert of Manitowoc, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation