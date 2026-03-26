In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Northport, MI, Shares Advice on Selling Waterfront Property

NORTHPORT, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How to sell a waterfront home in Leelanau County involves more than listing the property; it requires understanding what makes these homes unique and how to present them to the right buyers. A new HelloNation article offers clear guidance to help sellers navigate this process with confidence and preparation.

Sander Scott - Real Estate Agent/ Broker - Net Real Estate Speed Speed

In the article, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Net Real Estate explains that selling waterfront property in Leelanau County is different from selling inland homes. Buyers are not just purchasing a structure; they are also evaluating the lifestyle that comes with living near the water. This means sellers must consider shoreline features, access, maintenance, and environmental factors when preparing a home for sale. Successful waterfront sales focus on clarity, preparation, and realistic expectations.

The article outlines what makes a waterfront property attractive to buyers. Features like views, direct access, and the relationship between the home and shoreline matter as much as interior updates or square footage. Sander Scott encourages sellers to think about how their property functions day to day and to highlight those benefits clearly in both marketing materials and showings.

Condition and upkeep are also crucial. Waterfront homes experience more wear from wind, moisture, and seasonal weather changes. Buyers often pay close attention to roofing, siding, windows, and foundations. Addressing visible issues before listing helps reduce buyer concerns and supports a smoother transaction.

Shoreline features real estate buyers look for include docks, access paths, beaches, and seawalls. These elements can significantly impact buyer interest. Sellers should be ready to document repairs, upgrades, or regulatory compliance related to these features. Accurate, detailed information helps build buyer trust early in the process.

Waterfront home disclosures are particularly important. Sellers need to understand and share details about water rights, access agreements, and any easements. Not all properties have the same shoreline use rights, and unclear access can become a major hurdle during negotiations. Transparency with these details helps prevent misunderstandings.

The article also highlights the importance of preparing for environmental questions. Many properties near water are subject to rules related to wetlands, floodplains, or shoreline protection. Buyers may ask about flood insurance, erosion history, or local permitting. Sellers who gather documentation in advance help buyers feel informed and reduce uncertainty.

Marketing waterfront property requires a tailored approach. High-quality photos that emphasize views, shoreline features, and natural light are essential. Seasonal timing also affects presentation. Showing the property when the landscape and water access are most appealing can make a meaningful difference in buyer response.

Pricing strategy is another key factor in selling waterfront property in Leelanau County. Because these homes appeal to a more specific buyer pool, pricing must reflect both market trends and the property's unique features. Overpricing can slow momentum, while a well-informed price helps attract serious buyers.

Sander Scott also stresses the importance of managing expectations. Waterfront buyers often take more time to evaluate a property due to the size of the investment and the lifestyle considerations involved. Sellers who understand this pacing are better prepared for the sales timeline and more likely to maintain flexibility through negotiations.

Working with an agent experienced in waterfront home sales can be an advantage. The article notes that local knowledge, especially around regulations and pricing trends, helps sellers create strong listings and anticipate buyer questions. Professional guidance also supports better coordination of inspections, disclosures, and marketing.

Selling a Waterfront Home in Leelanau, What Sellers Need to Know features insights from Sander Scott, Real Estate Expert of Northport, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation