In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Jason and Briana Lorge Explain Selling One Home While Buying Another

The article explains how planning, flexibility, and communication can help homeowners manage buying and selling at the same time.

LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you sell one home while buying another? A HelloNation article featuring Real Estate Experts Jason and Briana Lorge of Team Lorge Real Estate in La Verne, California, explains how careful planning can help homeowners successfully coordinate both transactions while preparing for changing timelines and financial decisions.

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Selling one home while buying another involves balancing two major real estate transactions, each with its own deadlines, paperwork, and financial considerations. The article explains that understanding how a home sale and home purchase work together helps homeowners reduce stress and make informed decisions throughout the process.

According to the article, preparation begins well before a property is listed. Completing small repairs, organizing important documents, improving curb appeal, and establishing a realistic timeline can help create a smoother home sale. At the same time, researching available properties before accepting an offer allows buyers to better understand the market and prepare for their next move.

The article notes that timing is one of the biggest challenges when coordinating both transactions. While many homeowners hope their home sale and home purchase will close on the same day, inspections, appraisals, title work, and lender requirements often affect the schedule. Remaining flexible allows homeowners to adapt when one transaction moves more quickly than the other.

Financial preparation is equally important. The article explains that proceeds from a home sale often provide the down payment for the next property or reduce the amount that must be financed. Reviewing financing options early helps homeowners understand their available equity, establish a realistic budget, and make confident purchasing decisions.

Another strategy highlighted in the article is the contingent home sale. This type of agreement allows a purchase to move forward only after specific conditions, such as selling an existing home, have been met. The article explains that while acceptance depends on market conditions and the strength of an offer, a contingent home sale can provide greater flexibility for homeowners coordinating both transactions.

Even with careful planning, the two closings do not always happen at the same time. The article recommends preparing for scheduling changes by considering temporary housing, flexible closing dates, or rent-back agreements when needed. Planning for these possibilities in advance can help reduce stress if timelines shift unexpectedly.

The article also explains that local market conditions influence every stage of the process. Competitive markets may result in faster home sales while making it more challenging to find the next property. Slower markets often provide buyers with more options but may require sellers to wait longer for the right offer. Understanding local conditions helps homeowners establish realistic expectations from the start.

Working with an experienced real estate professional is another key takeaway from the article. A real estate professional helps coordinate communication among lenders, inspectors, title companies, buyers, and sellers while monitoring deadlines and addressing potential issues before they become larger problems. This coordination helps keep both transactions moving forward.

The organization also plays an important role throughout the buying and selling process. Keeping contracts, financial records, inspection reports, and closing documents together makes it easier to respond quickly when information is requested. Staying organized helps homeowners keep track of important dates while reducing unnecessary confusion during a busy transition.

The article concludes that selling one home while buying another becomes more manageable with preparation, flexibility, and realistic expectations. Understanding financing options, evaluating whether a contingent home sale fits the situation, and working closely with a trusted real estate professional can help homeowners complete both the home sale and the home purchase with greater confidence and fewer surprises.

Selling One Home While Buying Another features insights from Jason and Briana Lorge, Real Estate Experts of La Verne, California, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation