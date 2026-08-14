In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas & Bruce Mather DeVoe Compare Pawleys Island & Murrells Inlet for Coastal Homebuyers

The article reviews lifestyle preferences, home prices, and flood zones when choosing between Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should buyers decide between Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet when purchasing coastal real estate in South Carolina? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe of The Lappas DeVoe Team at The Litchfield Company | Christie's International Real Estate.

Karen J. Lappas & Bruce Mather DeVoe - Realtors, The Lappas DeVoe Team Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that choosing between Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet depends largely on lifestyle preferences and housing priorities. Both coastal communities offer appealing features for buyers exploring coastal real estate in Georgetown County. By comparing amenities, home prices, and environmental considerations, buyers can better determine which location aligns with their long-term goals.

Pawleys Island is widely recognized for its quieter atmosphere and residential character. The article notes that buyers drawn to Pawleys Island often value privacy, larger lots, and a slower pace of coastal living. This setting appeals to those seeking peaceful surroundings, access to uncrowded beaches, and a relaxed environment that emphasizes natural scenery and neighborhood charm.

Murrells Inlet, by contrast, offers a more active waterfront environment. The article explains that Murrells Inlet is known for boating, fishing, and a lively dining scene along the waterfront. Buyers considering coastal real estate may find that Murrells Inlet's restaurants, marinas, and social atmosphere provide more entertainment options and community activity compared with Pawleys Island.

Home prices are another important factor when comparing Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. Properties in Pawleys Island often command higher home prices because of beachfront access, larger properties, and private residential settings. Murrells Inlet tends to provide a wider range of home prices, offering both waterfront properties and inland homes that may appeal to buyers with varying budgets.

Flood zones and elevation are also significant considerations when purchasing coastal real estate. The article explains that both Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet are located near ocean and marsh environments, which means buyers should review flood zones and property elevation carefully. Understanding flood zones helps buyers evaluate insurance requirements and potential environmental risks associated with coastal properties.

Lifestyle preferences continue to play a major role in the decision between Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. Buyers who value quiet beaches, residential neighborhoods, and a relaxed environment often gravitate toward Pawleys Island. Those who prefer social activities, boating, and waterfront dining may find Murrells Inlet better suited to their interests.

Accessibility and amenities also influence buyer decisions. Pawleys Island offers a more residential setting, which can mean driving farther for commercial services or restaurants. Murrells Inlet, however, provides closer access to shopping, entertainment, and waterfront dining, which may appeal to buyers who prioritize convenience.

Environmental considerations are also important when evaluating coastal real estate in either location. Homes near marshlands or waterfront properties can offer scenic views and boating access, but they may also involve additional maintenance and building considerations. Buyers comparing Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet are encouraged to review property location, building conditions, and long-term maintenance needs.

The article explains that the choice between Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet comes down to personal lifestyle preferences and practical considerations such as home prices and flood zones. Buyers who evaluate community atmosphere, amenities, and waterfront properties can make informed decisions about which coastal real estate market best supports their goals.

Pawleys Island or Murrells Inlet: Which Is the Better Option for Your Needs? features insights from Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe, Real Estate Experts of Georgetown County, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation