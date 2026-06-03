In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe Discuss Home Buying on the South Carolina Coast

The article reviews construction quality, elevation, insurance requirements, and other factors that shape coastal home buying decisions.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers evaluate before purchasing property along the coast of South Carolina? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe of The Lappas DeVoe Team at The Litchfield Company | Christie's International Real Estate.

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The HelloNation article explains that coastal home buying requires careful consideration of environmental conditions and property durability. While homes along the coast of South Carolina offer scenic views and beach access, buyers must also evaluate construction quality, elevation, and ongoing maintenance needs to ensure long term comfort and property protection.

Construction quality is one of the most important aspects of coastal home buying. The article notes that homes near the coast of South Carolina must withstand high winds, salt air, and occasional storms. Buyers are encouraged to review structural materials, exterior siding, and protective sealants. Evaluating construction quality carefully helps ensure that the home is designed to endure coastal conditions and remain durable over time.

Elevation is another critical factor in coastal home buying. The article explains that properties built at higher elevation are generally less vulnerable to flooding and storm surge. Reviewing flood zone maps and understanding how elevation affects insurance requirements can help buyers evaluate potential risks and costs associated with coastal properties.

Wind-resistant features are also essential when evaluating homes along the coast of South Carolina. Reinforced roofing systems, secure window installations, and structural bracing help protect homes during severe weather events. Buyers who confirm the presence of wind-resistant features can better understand how the property is designed to handle coastal conditions.

Drainage and site planning also contribute to a property's resilience. Proper grading and drainage systems direct water away from the foundation and reduce the likelihood of structural damage. During coastal home buying, buyers should review gutters, downspouts, and landscape grading to confirm that water management systems are functioning properly.

Insurance requirements are another important consideration for coastal properties. The article explains that homes along the coast of South Carolina often require both wind and flood insurance coverage. Buyers should review insurance requirements early in the purchasing process to understand coverage expectations and potential costs.

Long-term maintenance is also a key factor in coastal home buying. Salt air and humidity can accelerate wear on exterior finishes, roofing, and HVAC systems. Planning for long-term maintenance such as routine inspections, repainting, and equipment servicing helps preserve the home and maintain its value.

A thorough home inspection is especially important when evaluating coastal properties. Inspectors familiar with coastal environments can review structural components, roofing materials, drainage systems, and wind-resistant features to ensure the property meets safety and durability standards. A detailed home inspection helps buyers identify potential concerns before finalizing the purchase.

The article also encourages buyers to evaluate the surrounding environment. Location, road access, and proximity to the shoreline can influence both convenience and long-term property stability. Reviewing these factors during coastal home buying helps buyers determine whether the home fits both their lifestyle and investment goals.

By carefully reviewing construction quality, elevation, wind-resistant features, insurance requirements, long-term maintenance needs, and the results of a home inspection, buyers can approach coastal home buying with greater confidence. Thoughtful evaluation helps ensure that homes along the coast of South Carolina provide both enjoyment and long-term security.

What Should Buyers Look for When Buying on the Coast of South Carolina? features insights from Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe, Real Estate Experts of Georgetown County, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation