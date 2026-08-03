In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz Share How to Prepare a Home Before Listing

The article highlights practical steps sellers can take to improve presentation, attract buyers, and support a smoother home sale process.

GREAT BEND, Kan., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps can homeowners take to make a strong first impression before putting their property on the market? That question is at the heart of a HelloNation article featuring insights from Great Bend real estate professionals Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz of Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate. The article explores practical strategies for preparing a home for sale and highlights how thoughtful preparation often has a greater impact than pricing or timing alone.

Kenny Aleffs and Katherine Homolka Speed Speed

According to the article, many homeowners underestimate the power of presentation. While price and market conditions matter, a home's condition directly affects how buyers perceive it. The article emphasizes that preparing a home for sale begins with decluttering. By removing personal items and excess belongings, sellers help buyers imagine their own lives in the space. Rooms that feel open and neutral often appear larger and more inviting, both in person and in listing photos.

Another key topic is home staging. The article notes that staging doesn't have to be extensive or expensive. Even small adjustments—such as rearranging furniture for better flow, improving lighting, or defining a room's function—can make a noticeable difference. These changes help buyers understand how they might use each room and connect emotionally to the home.

The article also discusses how curb appeal sets the tone before a potential buyer even enters the front door. Simple exterior updates, such as trimming bushes, clearing walkways, and repainting the front door, can shape buyer expectations. The article stresses that curb appeal should not be overlooked in preparing a home for sale.

Deep cleaning is another important step outlined in the article. Buyers notice kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and windows first, so the article recommends focusing on these areas. Even smaller details like light switches and baseboards should not be neglected. A clean home signals that it has been well-maintained, which can reduce hesitation during the decision-making process.

In terms of repairs, the article offers smart real estate agent advice: fix small issues before they raise bigger questions. Items like dripping faucets, chipped paint, or loose handles can create doubt in a buyer's mind. Addressing these concerns upfront helps avoid problems later during inspections or negotiations.

The article encourages sellers to bring in a real estate agent early in the process. A qualified real estate agent's advice can help homeowners prioritize the right improvements in line with current market expectations. This not only saves time and money but also ensures the home is positioned competitively from the start.

Preparation doesn't need to be perfect, the article explains—it just needs to be thoughtful. The goal is to create a space that feels clean, neutral, and welcoming. When sellers approach listing their home with preparation in mind, they increase the chance of making a strong emotional connection with potential buyers.

The HelloNation feature also addresses how effective staging and smart decluttering before selling can help with how a home photographs. With most buyers starting their search online, the visual presentation of a home often determines whether they choose to visit in person.

What to Do Before Listing a Home: Advice from Real Estate Agents in Great Bend features insights from Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz, Real Estate Experts of Great Bend, KS, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation