In HelloNation, Residential Real Estate Expert Amy McLemore Compares Virtual Staging and Traditional Staging

JACKSON, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should sellers consider when choosing between virtual staging and traditional staging for their listing? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Realtor Amy McLemore of Jackson, TN. The feature explains how virtual staging and traditional staging support different types of homes, budgets, and market expectations, helping sellers decide which method will present their property in the strongest light.

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The HelloNation article notes that staging makes a meaningful difference in how buyers view a listing. Whether a home is shown through photos or in person, the goal remains the same. Buyers should be able to imagine themselves living in the space. Choosing between virtual staging and traditional staging depends on whether the home is one of the many vacant homes on the market or one of the occupied homes that needs refinement rather than digital design. Sellers benefit from understanding how each option influences buyer impressions and overall presentation.

Virtual staging has become an important tool for vacant homes. The article explains that empty rooms often feel smaller and less inviting. Buyers can struggle to visualize how furniture fits or how the space could be used. Virtual staging addresses this challenge by adding digital furnishings to photos at a fraction of the cost of renting physical pieces. AI driven tools allow realtors to create clean, modern visuals that help listings stand out online. Because so many buyers begin their search digitally, virtual staging gives vacant homes an opportunity to make a strong first impression.

For occupied homes, traditional staging usually provides a better experience. The HelloNation article highlights that buyers want the home to feel organized, comfortable, and thoughtfully arranged when they walk through in person. Traditional staging adjusts furniture, reduces clutter, adds décor, and highlights the strongest architectural features. This method not only improves listing photos but also strengthens the emotional experience of moving through the home. Traditional staging avoids the disconnect that sometimes occurs when buyers see virtually staged images and then walk into a space that feels unfinished.

In some situations, combining virtual staging and traditional staging creates the most effective result. A partially furnished home may show well in living areas but need additional support in rooms that lack visual purpose. Virtual staging can help illustrate potential uses for bonus spaces, home offices, or unfinished areas without requiring full furniture rental. At the same time, traditional staging in the main living spaces ensures that buyers experience a warm, cohesive environment during showings. This blended approach gives sellers flexibility based on the home's specific needs.

Budget remains an important factor when deciding between virtual staging and traditional staging. According to the HelloNation article, virtual staging is often more affordable and works well for sellers who want professional looking images without a large investment. Traditional staging costs more but offers value by shaping both photography and in person experience. Sellers should consider how competitive the market is and how many similar homes are available. In a fast moving market, virtual staging may provide enough appeal. In a slower environment, traditional staging may help the home stand out.

Market expectations also influence the best choice. The article explains that some areas rely heavily on online searches, making virtual staging particularly effective. Other regions place more weight on in person impressions, meaning traditional staging aligns better with local buyer preferences. Realtors study recent successful listings to understand what buyers respond to and which staging methods generate the most interest. Market expectations help determine whether digital or physical preparation will resonate most strongly.

The condition of the home further guides the decision. Homes with dated finishes, unusual layouts, or specific challenges may benefit more from traditional staging, which directs attention toward positive features and softens less appealing elements. Virtual staging can improve marketing photos, but it cannot change how a home feels during the showing. Homes with clean lines, neutral finishes, and good natural light often shine in virtual staging because the digital furnishings enhance what already exists.

Seller goals also shape the staging plan. Some sellers want a quick and budget friendly option and may lean toward virtual staging. Others prioritize maximizing appeal, which may require traditional staging and more preparation. The article notes that a short notice listing may rely on virtual staging due to speed, while a planned sale with more prep time may benefit from an in-depth traditional approach. Understanding the seller's priorities ensures that staging supports both timing and presentation.

The HelloNation article concludes that virtual staging and traditional staging both help buyers connect with a home, but each serves different purposes. Virtual staging strengthens online visibility, especially for vacant homes, while traditional staging enhances the emotional experience of occupied homes and supports strong showings. The right choice depends on the property's condition, the seller's goals, and clear market expectations. A thoughtful staging plan highlights the home's best qualities and helps create a lasting impression.

The article, Virtual Staging vs. Traditional Staging: Which Fits Your Listing?, features insights from Amy McLemore, Residential Real Estate Expert of Jackson, TN, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation