In HelloNation, Retirement Planning Expert Janie Kelly Explains How Much Monthly Retirement Income You Really Need

The article explains how expenses, income sources, and long-term planning work together to support financial confidence in retirement.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --What monthly retirement income do you really need? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Retirement Planning Expert Janie Kelly of Kelly Capital Partners in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

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The article explains that there is no universal answer because every household has different financial priorities and financial resources. Rather than focusing only on replacing a paycheck, it encourages readers to develop a retirement income plan that reflects expected expenses, healthcare costs, taxes, inflation, and personal retirement goals.

According to the article, a strong retirement income plan starts with understanding expected monthly expenses. Housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, insurance, and everyday purchases all deserve careful attention. While some work-related expenses may disappear after retirement, others may increase as retirees travel more, enjoy hobbies, or spend additional time with family and friends.

Housing remains one of the largest ongoing expenses for many retirees, even after a mortgage has been paid off. The HelloNation article explains that property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance, and utility bills continue throughout retirement and should all be included when estimating monthly retirement income. Planning for these recurring costs helps create a more realistic financial picture.

Healthcare costs are another essential part of retirement planning. The article notes that Medicare helps cover many medical expenses but does not eliminate every out-of-pocket cost. Premiums, deductibles, prescription medications, dental care, vision services, and long-term care can all affect a monthly budget. Preparing for these expenses ahead of time can help reduce the impact of unexpected medical bills later in retirement.

Inflation also deserves careful consideration because living expenses rarely remain the same over time. The article explains that rising prices for food, fuel, insurance, utilities, and healthcare costs can gradually reduce purchasing power. Including inflation in a retirement income plan helps ensure that financial strategies remain practical throughout a retirement that may last for decades.

Taxes continue to influence retirement finances after a career has ended. According to the article, income from retirement accounts, pensions, investments, and Social Security may all be taxed differently depending on an individual's financial situation. Understanding these tax considerations provides a clearer estimate of how much monthly retirement income will actually be available to spend.

The article also explains that many retirees rely on several income sources instead of just one. Social Security often serves as a financial foundation, while retirement savings, pensions, investment accounts, and personal savings contribute additional support. Evaluating every income source together allows individuals to better determine whether their income can cover both regular living expenses and unexpected financial needs.

Personal retirement goals should also shape financial planning decisions. The article notes that travel, hobbies, family activities, and charitable giving all influence future spending. Building these priorities into a retirement income plan helps create a financial strategy that supports the lifestyle each individual hopes to enjoy.

The article emphasizes that retirement planning should not be viewed as a one-time exercise. Financial needs often change as healthcare costs increase, inflation continues, and spending patterns evolve. Reviewing financial plans regularly allows retirees to make adjustments before smaller issues become larger financial challenges.

The article concludes that thoughtful retirement planning brings together expected expenses, healthcare costs, taxes, inflation, Social Security, income sources, and retirement goals into one comprehensive strategy. Looking at every part of the financial picture together allows individuals to make informed decisions with greater confidence throughout retirement.

How Much Monthly Income Do You Really Need in Retirement? Features insights from Janie Kelly, Retirement Planning Expert of Rochester Hills, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation