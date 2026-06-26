In HelloNation, Retirement Planning Expert Katy Ridge of Greenville, TX, Compares Medicare Advantage and Medigap

GREENVILLE, Texas, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you consider when choosing between Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans? A HelloNation article featuring Katy Ridge of Cornerstone Insurance in Greenville, TX, provides clear, side-by-side insights to help individuals evaluate the trade-offs and benefits of these two important Medicare options.

Katy Ridge - Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance Speed Speed

The article begins by noting that while both Medicare Advantage and Medigap offer coverage beyond Original Medicare, they do so in very different ways. Choosing the right plan comes down to understanding how each one manages costs, access to care, and long-term healthcare needs.

Medicare Advantage plans, also known as Part C, are offered by private insurers and include coverage for Medicare Part A and Part B services, often bundled with extras like prescription drug coverage, dental, and vision care. The article points out that these plans are often appealing because of their lower monthly premiums. In some cases, Medicare Advantage plans may have no monthly premium at all, offering affordability for individuals focused on minimizing up-front costs.

However, the article explains that this lower cost comes with some trade-offs. Medicare Advantage plans typically operate within provider networks, and using doctors or hospitals outside of that network may lead to higher out-of-pocket costs. Many plans are structured as HMOs or PPOs, which may limit provider flexibility. For individuals who are comfortable staying in-network and want bundled services, Medicare Advantage offers a cost-effective, all-in-one solution.

In contrast, Medigap plans work alongside Original Medicare to reduce out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. The article highlights that Medigap provides broader provider flexibility, allowing policyholders to visit any healthcare provider who accepts Medicare, without the worry of network restrictions. This makes it a strong option for people who value unrestricted access to doctors and hospitals, especially those who travel frequently or have complex healthcare needs.

Another advantage of Medigap is predictability. While these plans typically involve higher monthly premiums, they reduce the risk of variable costs by covering expenses that would otherwise come out of pocket. According to the article, this structure helps individuals manage healthcare budgets with fewer surprises and greater peace of mind.

One area where Medicare Advantage holds an edge is in additional benefits. Some Advantage plans include wellness perks such as gym memberships or vision and dental services, which Medigap does not typically offer. However, the article notes that Medigap's strength lies in minimizing out-of-pocket costs and offering consistent coverage, even if it doesn't bundle extra benefits.

It's important to remember that Medigap does not include prescription drug coverage, so a separate Part D plan is usually necessary. This can raise the overall monthly premiums compared to Medicare Advantage, which often includes drug coverage by default. Reviewing medication needs is essential when evaluating which plan structure will be most cost-effective.

Enrollment flexibility is another factor the article touches on. Medicare Advantage plans allow changes annually during open enrollment, providing more frequent opportunities to adjust coverage. Medigap, on the other hand, has specific enrollment windows, and enrolling outside those periods may involve medical underwriting or higher premiums. This difference makes timing and eligibility an important part of the decision-making process.

The article concludes that choosing between Medicare Advantage and Medigap comes down to personal healthcare needs, financial goals, and lifestyle preferences. Individuals who prefer lower monthly premiums and are comfortable with provider networks may lean toward Medicare Advantage. Those who prioritize provider flexibility and predictable out-of-pocket costs often prefer the stability of Medigap.

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap features insights from Katy Ridge, Retirement Planning Expert of Greenville, TX, in HelloNation.

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