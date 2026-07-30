In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Nathan Strotheide Highlights the Steps to Take Before Filing a Roof Insurance Claim

The article outlines the important steps homeowners can take before beginning the insurance claims process after storm damage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do before filing a roof insurance claim?

HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing & Remodeling, LLC that explains how preparation and documentation can help homeowners navigate a roof insurance claim more confidently after storm damage.

Nathan Strotheide - Owner, Anchored Roofing & Remodeling, LLC

The HelloNation article explains that when roof damage occurs after severe weather, homeowners often want to contact their insurance company immediately. However, taking time to document visible damage, gather records, and arrange a professional roof inspection can make the claims process more organized while helping reduce unnecessary delays.

According to the article, documenting roof damage is one of the most important first steps. Homeowners should safely photograph damaged shingles, gutters, flashing, siding, and any interior water stains that may be related to the storm. Keeping records of weather events can also provide valuable information during a roof insurance claim.

The article also emphasizes the value of scheduling a professional roof inspection before filing. An experienced roofing contractor can evaluate the roof, identify storm damage, and distinguish recent damage from normal wear and aging. A thorough roof inspection helps homeowners better understand the condition of their roof before discussing the claim with the insurance company.

Another important recommendation is reviewing the homeowners insurance policy before beginning the claims process. Understanding policy terms, deductibles, exclusions, and documentation requirements helps homeowners know what to expect while communicating more effectively with their insurance company throughout the roof insurance claim.

The HelloNation article further explains that once a claim is filed, the insurance company will typically arrange its own inspection. Having photographs, maintenance records, and the findings from a professional roof inspection readily available can support productive conversations during the claims process and provide additional context about the roof damage.

The article also encourages homeowners to stay organized by saving emails, inspection reports, estimates, and other correspondence. Maintaining complete records throughout the claims process makes it easier to respond if the insurance company requests additional information or clarification.

The article concludes that preparation is one of the best ways to navigate a roof insurance claim successfully. By documenting roof damage, scheduling a roof inspection with a qualified roofing contractor, reviewing homeowners insurance coverage, and staying organized throughout the claims process, homeowners can approach storm damage claims with greater confidence and a clearer understanding of what to expect.

What to Know Before Filing a Roof Insurance Claim features insights from Nathan Strotheide, Roofing Expert of Grand Rapids, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation