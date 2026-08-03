In HelloNation, The Fence Lady Brooke Guyett Outlines Tips for Maintaining a Wooden Fence

Brooke Guyett, The Fence Lady of Hinesville, Georgia, Details How Routine Inspection, Sealing, and Vegetation Control Keep Wooden Fences Strong.

HINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should homeowners take to keep a wooden fence in good condition? A HelloNation article provides clear answers with insights from The Fence Lady Brooke Guyett of Hinesville Fence in Hinesville, Georgia. The article explains that maintaining a wooden fence requires consistent inspection, sealing, and vegetation control to protect against weathering, pests, and long-term decay.

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The HelloNation article emphasizes that wood is a natural material that behaves differently from vinyl or metal and requires more active care to stay in good shape. Even a well-built fence can begin to show signs of wear within just a few years if left untreated. The Fence Lady notes that wooden fence care in Hinesville and similar Southern climates demands particular attention due to humidity, rain, and shifting seasonal conditions.

The first recommended step is routine inspection. Homeowners should walk the length of their fence at least once or twice a year, ideally in spring and fall when seasonal shifts are most likely to reveal new damage. The article explains that wooden fence inspection tips include checking for loose nails, rotting or split boards, leaning posts, and signs of termite or pest activity. Addressing these issues promptly prevents minor problems from developing into larger and more expensive repairs.

Cleaning is another vital step. The HelloNation article advises using a garden hose or a power washer set to a gentle pressure to remove dirt, algae, and mold from the surface. Areas with heavier buildup may require scrubbing with a wood-safe cleaner and a soft brush before rinsing. Keeping the fence clean not only preserves its appearance but also removes organic matter that traps moisture and accelerates deterioration.

Sealing or staining is the second major tip outlined in the article. Rain, humidity, and prolonged sun exposure are among the most common causes of wood breakdown over time. The Fencing Expert explains that applying a high-quality, water-resistant stain or sealant creates a protective barrier against both moisture and UV damage. Transparent sealants allow the natural wood grain to remain visible, while pigmented stains add color and additional sun protection. Most fences require reapplication every two to three years, though homes in harsher climates may need more frequent treatments.

The third tip involves vegetation control. Grass, shrubs, and vines that grow in close contact with a fence retain moisture against the wood and can hide developing damage until it becomes serious. The article recommends trimming back vegetation regularly and avoiding the accumulation of soil or mulch at the base of fence posts. This simple maintenance habit promotes air circulation and is one of the most effective ways to prevent wooden fence rot over time.

The HelloNation article concludes that maintaining a wooden fence is a long-term commitment that pays off when done consistently. Routine inspection, timely sealing, and vegetation management together provide the strongest defense against the natural wear that affects wood in any climate. The Fence Lady explains that homeowners who stay proactive protect their investment while keeping their fences structurally sound, visually appealing, and fully functional for years to come.

"3 Tips for Maintaining a Wooden Fence" features insights from Brooke Guyett, The Fence Lady of Hinesville, Georgia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation