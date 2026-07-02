In HelloNation, Title Insurance Expert Gina Curran Discusses the Importance of a Property Title Search

The article examines how reviewing ownership records can help prevent complications during a real estate transaction.

READING, Pa., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does a title search help protect property ownership? HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Gina Curran of Stewart Abstract of Berks County that explains why a title search remains one of the most important safeguards in any real estate transaction.

Gina Curran - Stewart Abstract of Berks County

The HelloNation article explains that a title search helps verify property ownership before a property changes hands. While buyers often concentrate on financing and inspections, the article notes that reviewing public records is equally important because ownership issues are not visible during a physical inspection. This process helps uncover legal concerns before closing.

According to the article, a property title search involves reviewing deeds, mortgages, tax records, court filings, and other public records connected to a property. The goal of the title examination is to confirm that the current owner has the legal authority to transfer the property and that no unresolved claims exist that could affect ownership rights after closing.

The article also explains that Pennsylvania requires a thorough review of multiple record sources. While deeds and mortgages are recorded through the county Recorder of Deeds, other claims may be filed through the Prothonotary or the Court of Common Pleas. A complete property title search accounts for these different public records so potential issues are not overlooked before the real estate transaction is finalized.

Liens are among the most common issues discovered during a title search. According to the article, unpaid property taxes, contractor bills, and court judgments may all create liens that affect property ownership. Finding these matters early gives buyers and sellers an opportunity to resolve them before completing the real estate transaction.

The article also notes that a title examination can reveal competing ownership claims involving heirs, former spouses, business partners, or others with a possible legal interest in the property. These issues may delay closing or create future disputes if they are not identified before ownership changes. A careful property title search helps protect ownership rights by confirming that the chain of title is complete and properly documented.

In addition, the article explains that recording errors can also create challenges. Misspelled names, inaccurate legal descriptions, and improperly filed documents may seem minor but can have lasting consequences for property ownership. Identifying these errors through a detailed title examination allows corrections to be made before closing.

The HelloNation article further explains that reviewing public records also provides buyers with valuable information about easements, restrictive covenants, and other agreements that may affect how real estate can be used. Understanding these details helps buyers make informed decisions before completing a purchase.

The article concludes that every piece of real estate has its own ownership history, making a thorough title search an essential part of protecting ownership rights. By uncovering liens, competing claims, recording errors, and other concerns before closing, a property title search supports secure property ownership and helps every real estate transaction move forward with greater confidence.

How Title Searches Protect Property Ownership features insights from Gina Curran, Title Insurance Expert of Reading, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation