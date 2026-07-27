In HelloNation, Waste Management Expert Dori John Explains What Items Should Not Go in a Co-Mingled Recycling Bin

The article outlines common materials that cause contamination and disrupt recycling operations in Roseburg's curbside collection system.

ROSEBURG, Ore., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What items should residents avoid placing in a co-mingled recycling bin in Roseburg, Oregon? The answer is explained in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Waste Management Expert Dori John of Roseburg Disposal in Roseburg, Oregon.

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The HelloNation article explains that co-mingled recycling allows households to place paper, cardboard, metals, and plastics into a single container, simplifying the recycling process. However, not all materials are suitable for this system. Placing incorrect items in the bin can contaminate recyclables, damage equipment, and reduce the efficiency of recycling facilities.

According to the article, plastic bags are one of the most common problem items in co-mingled recycling. These bags can easily become tangled in sorting machinery, forcing recycling facilities to pause operations for manual removal. This disruption slows processing and increases operational challenges. Other flexible materials, such as plastic wrap, bubble wrap, and Styrofoam containers, present similar issues because they cannot be sorted effectively in standard recycling systems.

The article also highlights the importance of keeping hazardous materials out of recycling bins. Items such as batteries, chemicals, paint, light bulbs, and electronics require specialized handling and should never be placed in co-mingled recycling containers. Including these materials can create safety risks for workers and may violate local disposal regulations. Instead, residents are encouraged to use the designated collection programs available in Roseburg for proper disposal.

Glass is another material that should not be included in co-mingled recycling in Roseburg. The article explains that glass can break during collection, creating safety hazards and contaminating other recyclables. Residents who wish to recycle glass bottles and jars should take them to approved drop-off locations or transfer stations. This approach helps protect workers and ensures that other recyclable materials remain clean and processable.

Mixed materials that cannot be easily separated also present challenges for recycling facilities. The article notes that items made from multiple layers or combined materials, such as plastic-coated cardboard or packaging with both metal and plastic components, are not suitable for co-mingled recycling. These materials cannot be processed efficiently and often end up in landfills when placed in recycling bins.

The HelloNation article clarifies that while Oregon's statewide recycling rules allow some flexibility, large amounts of food waste should still be avoided. Small traces of residue may be acceptable, but containers should be emptied of liquids and significant food scraps whenever possible. This helps maintain the quality of recyclables and supports smoother processing at recycling facilities.

Waste Management Expert Dori John emphasizes that understanding what not to include in recycling bins is just as important as knowing what belongs. Preventing contamination helps ensure that more materials can be successfully recycled and reused. When residents follow guidelines and avoid placing incorrect items in the bin, they support a more efficient and reliable recycling system.

The article also explains that following proper recycling practices benefits both the environment and the local economy. High-quality recyclables are more likely to be reused in manufacturing, reducing the need for new raw materials. By keeping non-recyclable items out of the system, residents help maintain a steady flow of usable materials.

By following co-mingled recycling, Roseburg recycling facilities, plastic bags, hazardous materials, cardboard, paper, and recyclables guidelines, households can reduce contamination and improve recycling outcomes. Careful sorting and attention to accepted materials allow recycling facilities to operate safely and efficiently while recovering more valuable resources.

What Items Should Not Go in a Co-Mingled Recycling Bin in Roseburg, Oregon? Features insights from Dori John, Waste Management Expert of Roseburg, Oregon, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation