In One Year, ThisWayUp Mental Health Platform Reached Half a Million Women and Teens. Year Two Is Bringing It Into Their Classrooms and Communities.

ThisWayUp marks its first anniversary by expanding from a digital platform into a nationwide network of local champions, new expert partnerships and classroom programming

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago Cat Miller left behind two decades in finance to build something that did not exist when she needed it most: a free, science-backed community for women and teens to talk honestly about mental health. This past July, ThisWayUp marked its first anniversary, having reached thousands of people across North America, and is using that momentum to move the conversation off the screen and into classrooms, workshops and communities nationwide.

Miller founded ThisWayUp after her own experience with depression, triggered by life transitions and an undiagnosed chronic illness, compounded by the experience of watching her daughter struggle with anxiety. The platform she built, launched from Chicago in July 2025, pairs long-form video conversations with mental health experts and people who have lived through the same struggles, all free and grounded in research rather than trend-driven advice.

"When we launched ThisWayUp, I wanted one thing: for a woman or a teenage girl awake at 2 a.m., scared and struggling with how she was feeling, to know she was not alone and had a place to start her journey to improving wellbeing," said Cat Miller, founder of ThisWayUp. "A year later, that has turned into hundreds of conversations and a community showing up for each other in ways I did not expect. Year Two is about making sure that support does not stop at a screen. It has to show up in classrooms and communities too."

Year One, by the numbers

In its first year, ThisWayUp:

Kept every piece of content free while publishing over 200 long-form video conversations featuring nine mental health experts and lived-experience storytellers.

Reached over 125,000 people through social media following and over 275, 000 views through its mini-documentary on Youtube

Brought free mental health programming into classrooms for thousands of teachers across the US and Canada

Was featured on the HX Collective and Stigma Free podcasts, and in Glamour and USA Today

What's new in Year Two

ThisWayUp is expanding around four goals: fighting stigma, giving women a place to start, fostering connection and increasing well-being. That means:

A new Ambassador and Local Champion program, activating trusted community members across North America to lead in-person workshops and events, bringing ThisWayUp's conversations into towns and cities directly rather than only online

A new partnership with Sapien Labs, giving users free access to the MHQ™ (Mind Health Quotient), a validated self-assessment used globally to help people understand their own mind health

More experts joining the platform, expanding into topics the community has asked for most

In-person events in cities across North America

New tools on thiswayup.life designed to make it easier for the community to find and support each other, not just watch content

"In my classroom, I see students who are managing anxiety and stress but are often hesitant to talk about it or ask for help," said Anitha, a Health Science teacher in Kansas who has used ThisWayUp's resources with her students. "A program like this helps create a culture where those conversations feel safer. As a teacher, it matters to me that what I bring into my classroom is accurate and grounded in real healthcare practice, and that is exactly what ThisWayUp gives me."

Watch. Share. Speak.

ThisWayUp's founding call to action carries into Year Two, inviting individuals, educators, caregivers and organizations to:

Watch free video conversations at thiswayup.life

Share content to spark honest conversations

Speak openly about mental health with vulnerability and hope

Follow ThisWayUp on Instagram at @thiswayup.life and YouTube at @ThisWayUpLife. Media and partnership inquiries: [email protected].

About ThisWayUp

ThisWayUp is a free, purpose-driven platform and community supporting the mental health of women and teens. Founded by Cat Miller, a former finance executive turned mental health advocate, ThisWayUp offers expert-led, evidence-based video content, resources, and authentic storytelling to help break stigma and foster resilience across generations. Learn more at thiswayup.life.

SOURCE ThisWayUp