"In These Midterms, 'Comey Vote' Can't Help Republicans," Say Robert Weiner And Ben Lasky In Des Moines Register

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- "In these midterms, the 'Comey vote' can't help Republicans," is the title of an article just published in the Des Moines Register by Robert Weiner, national Democratic strategist and former Clinton White House spokesman, and Ben Lasky, senior policy analyst.
Weiner and Lasky assert, "The 'Comey vote' will not be repeated in November's special elections. Those who were undecided or only slightly leaning and then changed in the last weeks of the 2016 election – after FBI Director James Comey announced a renewed Hillary Clinton investigation, but not the Trump-Russia investigation also underway – will not go Republican this time."
Weiner and Lasky cite Comey's own statement that it is "painful" for him to think he might have affected the outcome of the election. The authors point to polling that shows a ten point flip immediately following Comey's letter and statement on the reopening, including in the close states that made the difference.
Weiner and Lasky say that in the special elections that occurred so far before the midterms, there has been a 10-20 point reversal from Trump's numbers. They contend that the reason is not just in reversed opinions, but in enthusiasm among African Americans, young voters, and women. "On the Democratic side, African Americans and young people are energized. 'Resistance' support is strong in congressional town halls on healthcare and in protests like the Women's March and the young people-led March for Our Lives" following the Parkland mass shooting.
They added today, "It's not just town halls, protests and marches, it's seen in votes. Beyond the midterms, it may also show force in the 2020 presidential election."
Link to article: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/columnists/2018/05/24/midterm-elections-2018-comey-vote-cannot-help-republicans/641512002/
