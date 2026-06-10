in:Ciite Studios Retires SSL 9080 XL, Unveils Custom AMS | Neve Genesys Black G96 3D Console For Next-Generation Production

Custom built system empowers artists, producers, and post teams with seamless analog-digital workflow and immersive production capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- in:ciite Studios today announced the installation of a custom AMS | Neve Genesys Black G96 3D console in its flagship Studio A, marking a significant investment in the future of music production, post-production, immersive audio, and creative storytelling and the end of a defining chapter in the studio's history.

Studio A Control Room, in:ciite Studios Studio A Main Tracking Room, in:ciite Studios

For more than two decades, this premier Russ Berger Designed facility was anchored by its SSL 9080 XL—one of the industry's most respected large-format consoles—serving as the foundation for countless recordings, mixes, and creative projects. The decommissioning of the SSL marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the studio.

With the addition of the Genesys Black G96 3D, in:ciite Studios joins a select number of premier recording facilities worldwide equipped with Genesys Black flagship console. This console combines Neve's iconic analog sound with advanced digital control, total recall, and expanded DAW integration through its G3D architecture. As the largest Genesys Black configuration currently offered by AMS | Neve, and featuring bespoke design elements developed specifically for in:ciite Studios, the installation, overseen by The AMS | Neve team along with Professional Audio Design Inc., underscores the studios ongoing investment in providing world-class creative tools.

Designed to support modern production across music, film, television, and immersive formats, the new system enables creators to move seamlessly between analog and digital environments, enhancing speed, collaboration, and creative control without compromise.

"The SSL 9080 K XL has been the centerpiece of this room for more than two decades and played a role in an extraordinary body of creative work," said Chris Thomason, President and Co-Owner of in:ciite Studios. "Moving to the AMS | Neve Genesys Black G96 3D is about honoring the studio's history while investing in the future of production. We were looking for a console that combines the depth and character of world-class analog recording with the flexibility, recall, and workflow efficiency today's creators' demand. The AMS | Neve team, along with Professional Audio Design, were exceptional partners throughout the process, helping us create a console that delivers the best of both analog and digital workflows while reflecting a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence."

While the console represents a significant technological advancement for the facility, the studio leadership views the investment as part of a broader commitment to serving creators with an environment designed to inspire exceptional work.

"At its core, this investment reflects our belief that remarkable creativity deserves great tools," Thomason said. "The AMS | Neve Genesys Black G96 3D is more than just a console, it is a platform that helps bring together exceptional talent, world-class sound, and innovative workflows to create experiences that resonate long after sessions end. For decades, Neve consoles have been part of some of the world's most influential recordings and productions. That legacy isn't simply about technology – it is about helping creators do their very best work."

To mark the transition, in:ciite Studios will host a special open house and unveiling event for clients, partners, and members of the creative community in June. RSVP at http://www.inciitestudios.com/openhouse.

About in:ciite Studios

in:ciite Studios is a premier recording and post-production facility based in Nashville, Tennessee, serving artists, producers, filmmakers, and organizations across music, film, television, and commercial media. Known for its combination of world-class sound, innovative technology, and elevated client experience, in:ciite provides a creative environment designed to support modern workflows while honoring the craft of recording and storytelling.

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For more information on in:ciite Studios, contact:

Terry Watson, 615-553-3240, [email protected]

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