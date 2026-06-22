Incisive Launches Portal to End the Administrative Burden of Managing Multiple Dental Relationships

The Incisive portal consolidates case tracking, billing, and lab management across every Incisive partner lab, giving practices the visibility to deliver better restorative results.

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental practices today routinely work with multiple labs across different restorative disciplines, each with its own systems, invoices, and communication channels. Practices managing multiple lab relationships have long done so without a single place to track case status, reconcile billing across multiple vendors, or get a clear picture of what is happening across all their labs. Incisive has launched a new online portal, built to change that.

It gives practice teams visibility into every case, with the ability to search by patient name, lab, or status from one dashboard. Invoices, equipment commitments, and billing history are consolidated in the same place.

Addison Freeman, CEO and Founder of Incisive, said the launch reflects the company's broader goal of making it easier for practices to get better results. "When a practice has the right labs and the right tools to manage them, patient outcomes improve. The Incisive portal is how practices stay on top of all of it," he said.

Looking ahead, Incisive plans to build on the data the portal collects to give practices benchmarking insights across turnaround time, remake rates, and case quality, helping them make more informed decisions.

Marcus Singer, VP of Product at Incisive, said the priority was to reduce the administrative load on practice teams. "Practices working with multiple labs are often piecing together information from several different sources. The Incisive portal puts it in one place so they can focus on the best outcomes for their patients," he said.

The Incisive portal is available now. To learn more or get started, visit joinincisive.com.

About Incisive

Incisive has built a new model for restorative dentistry. Practices get nine specialty labs each selected for a specific restorative discipline, no-cost digital intraoral scanners and photogrammetry equipment, and a team of dental professionals supporting every case, all through one partnership. The result is what every restorative practice deserves, better quality, better pricing, and better outcomes for the patients who trust them. More than 600 doctors nationwide rely on Incisive, and the company retains more than 95% of its practices year over year.

For questions:

Jennifer Durishin, VP Marketing

617-402-5786

[email protected]

joinincisive.com

SOURCE Incisive