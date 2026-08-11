:INCLUDED Report: Next Wave of CPG Brands Is Building the Future Ahead of the Funding Spotlight

New report shows founders of color are scaling revenue-generating brands with disciplined execution, creativity and capital efficiency, revealing a powerful pipeline of businesses ready for distribution and investment.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer packaged goods industry has entered a new era. While headlines continue to celebrate funding rounds, some of today's most culturally relevant brands are proving another path to growth: doing more with less.

:INCLUDED is the nation's largest collective of founders, industry leaders and social impact champions advancing access, equity and excellence in entrepreneurship for people of color across the consumer products industry

Today, :INCLUDED, the nation's largest collective of founders and CEOs of color across food, beverage, wellness and beauty, released its 2026 Annual Impact Report, offering one of the clearest snapshots yet of the founders, businesses and operating models redefining success in today's consumer products industry. More than an impact report, it proves :INCLUDED as a valuable source of insight into the entrepreneurs, trends and business realities shaping what's next in CPG.

The data points to a simple reality: today's culture-shaping brands aren't necessarily raising the most capital. They're making the most of it.

Based on a dataset of 98 reporting :INCLUDED member CPG brands, the report found:

61% generate more annual revenue than the total capital they've raised.

24% have achieved revenue-to-capital ratios greater than 4:1.

73% have raised less than $250,000 in outside funding.

The median reporting member generates 1.3x more revenue than capital raised, demonstrating exceptional capital efficiency across the community.

"For years, the conversation has centered on who raised the most capital. We think it's time to pay closer attention to who's building the most resilient business," said Jomaree Pinkard, founding member of :INCLUDED. "This report reinforces something we've believed from the beginning: performance deserves access. Our members consistently prove that operational discipline and authentic consumer connection can be just as powerful as capital. That's not just a win for our community. It's a signal for where sustainable entrepreneurship is headed."

Over the past six years, :INCLUDED has grown into one of CPG's most connected ecosystems, bringing together founders, operators, investors, retailers and industry experts to create the infrastructure entrepreneurs need to build stronger brands. By enabling knowledge-sharing, trusted relationships and access to opportunity alongside capital, :INCLUDED helps accelerate the next generation of consumer products.

Since 2020, :INCLUDED has:

Created more than $15 million in direct economic value for members

Facilitated 3,000+ retailer and distributor introductions

Generated 1,500+ editorial features across consumer and trade media

Showcased 350+ emerging brands at premier industry trade events

Built a community of 800+ founders and ecosystem leaders across food, beverage, wellness and beauty

"The most valuable thing we co-create with our community isn't an event series or a whitepaper. It's founder-to-founder relationships rooted in relatability, respect and refreshing candor. :INCLUDED is the collaborative circle of trust we wish we'd had from day one," said Victoria Ho, founding member of :INCLUDED. "Individually, our members are driving category innovation by anticipating consumer demand long before it appears in syndicated data. Collectively, they transform lived experience into shared intelligence equity that informs pivotal decisions and builds a more resilient consumer products industry for all."

The report identifies raising capital, distribution, marketing, sales and manufacturing as the biggest challenges facing today's founders. Through retail introductions, educational programming, trade show sponsorships and strategic partnerships, :INCLUDED is building the access infrastructure entrepreneurs of color need to overcome those barriers and build sustainable businesses.

As the organization enters its next phase, :INCLUDED plans to deepen industry benchmarking, expand access to retail and capital opportunities, strengthen ecosystem partnerships and continue producing insights that help the broader industry better understand where innovation is emerging.

About :INCLUDED

:INCLUDED CPG is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit and the nation's largest collective of founders, industry leaders and social impact champions advancing access, equity and excellence in entrepreneurship for people of color across the consumer products industry. Founded in 2020 by founders for founders, :INCLUDED connects entrepreneurs with retail opportunities, capital, education, industry expertise and community to help build sustainable brands. Today, the organization represents more than 800 founders and ecosystem leaders across food, beverage, wellness and beauty, working together to shape a more innovative and inclusive future for CPG.

Media Contact:

Kim Le Layon

(213) 988-8344

[email protected]

SOURCE :INCLUDED