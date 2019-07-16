InComm Partners with NationsOTC to Expand Shopping Options for OTC Network Cardholders

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading provider of payments and technology services, today announced that it has partnered with NationsOTC, a supplemental OTC benefit management provider, to expand shopping options to OTC Network® supplemental benefit and wellness incentive cardholders. The partnership will allow health plans to provide their members with additional options to purchase items using their supplemental benefits or earned rewards online, by phone or by catalog mail order, with purchased items conveniently shipped to their homes.

The restricted-spend OTC Supplemental Benefit and Incentive & Rewards Cards allow health plans to easily manage supplemental benefit and incentive spending by allowing dollars to be spent only on purchases of over-the-counter medications, health- and wellness-related products, first aid supplies, and other qualifying items as specified by the health plan. Currently, more than 270 healthcare programs offer OTC Network Supplemental Benefit and Incentive & Rewards Cards to more than four million health plan members.

Through this partnership, health plan members can expect a user-friendly experience when purchasing items online, and experienced and trained Member Experience Advisors will assist and fulfill over-the-phone and catalog mail orders. Members who prefer to continue shopping in-store at participating retailers with their OTC Network card may continue to do so.

"We're excited about this partnership because it gives accessibility and convenience to health plan members who may be homebound or prefer to shop from home," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "In expanding our capabilities to receive and process purchases made through benefit and incentive spending, we will continue to provide solutions that engage both health plans and their members in cost-saving, healthy behaviors."



"This is an exciting time for supplemental benefits in the healthcare industry, and we're pleased to partner with InComm as we roll out our CMS-compliant OTC mail order benefits program and begin fulfilling orders for health plan members across the U.S.," said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO of NationsOTC.

For more information about InComm Healthcare, visit https://www.incomm.com/products/wellness-benefits/.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About NationsOTC

NationsOTC is a supplemental OTC benefit management provider that partners with health plans seeking a comprehensive solution for their members. We enable customers to shop for CMS-approved medications, health- and wellness-related products, first-aid supplies, and other qualifying items via phone, online and catalog mail order. Through a partnership with InComm, we also provide an enhanced experience by supporting the use of OTC benefit cards at participating national retailers and select independent pharmacies. At NationsOTC, we are revolutionizing the delivery of an integrated OTC benefit program while driving better outcomes in order to improve the overall health and well-being of the people we serve.



