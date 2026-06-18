InCor inaugurates CESIN: Unprecedented complex that integrates technology, science and high performance training

New complex of the Heart Institute (InCor-HCFMUSP) strengthens the training of professionals and the qualification of public health care in Brazil, by integrating immersive clinical simulation based on real situations and advanced training methodologies, for greater safety in patient care

SÃO PAULO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Institute (InCor), of the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da USP (HCFMUSP), inaugurates CESIN – Center for Teaching, Simulation and Innovation, expanding its performance in teaching, research and innovation over almost five decades of reference in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery and pulmonology.

Made possible by parliamentary amendment, the center occupies an exclusive building of five floors and 3,800 m², bringing together an integrated infrastructure for training and innovation, with eight high-fidelity clinical simulation rooms, virtual reality studio, auditorium, meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, areas of the Innovation Center (InovaInCor), as well as a biobank for the storage of genetic material.

The structure allows multiprofessional teams to train in scenarios that accurately reproduce hospital practice, developing technical and behavioral skills and improving decision making in critical situations. The model contributes to increasing annual training capacity and strengthening care security.

CESIN is part of the Unified Health System (SUS), a Brazilian public system of universal and free access to health and one of the largest in the world, which reinforces InCor's commitment to the training of professionals and innovation applied to public health.

"It is a center that integrates teaching excellence, realistic simulation and technological innovation, with a direct impact on the training of professionals and the safety of the care offered to the population by the SUS," says Prof. Dr. Roberto Kalil, president of the Board of Directors of InCor-HCFMUSP.

Teaching the future

CESIN was conceived as an integrated health training environment, designed to reproduce with high accuracy the main scenarios of care practice. The complex brings together dynamic classrooms and an auditorium with advanced audiovisual technology, as well as complete support infrastructure, such as administrative areas, reception, security, living spaces and high capacity connectivity, essential for the operation of simulators and digital platforms.

At the core of the project are the areas of realistic simulation, which recreate environments such as emergency, ICU and operating room with real hospital equipment and state-of-the-art simulators. These scenarios are configured according to specific pedagogical objectives, allowing professionals to experience critical situations in controlled conditions and highly close to clinical practice.

The learning process is complemented by control rooms, which record and analyze activities through specialized recordings and software, enabling detailed performance evaluation and structured feedback.

The center also incorporates multifunctional rooms aimed at simulations, workshops and active teaching methodologies, such as Problem Based Learning (PBL), in addition to a biobank that expands research possibilities. Added to this is an area dedicated to surgical skills training, with stations for open and minimally invasive procedures, equipped with technologies such as ventilators, anesthesia machines, cardiopulmonary bypass and video towers, allowing for high realism training.

As part of its innovation structure, CESIN has six rooms dedicated to projects developed in partnership with InovaInCor, the Institute's innovation center, strengthening collaboration with researchers, startups, industry and academic institutions. This environment was structured to support the development, testing and validation of new health technologies, including digital solutions and artificial intelligence applications.

"CESIN materializes a contemporary model of health training, in which teaching, innovation and assistance go together," says Prof. Dr. Fabio Jatene, vice-president of the Board of Directors of InCor-HCFMUSP and coordinator of the new Center. "This environment favors the development of new technologies and the continuous improvement of clinical practice," he adds.

Innovation hub

More than a teaching center, CESIN is consolidated as a hub for health innovation, connecting training, research and technological development in a single ecosystem. In partnership with academic institutions, companies and startups, the space allows the evaluation and improvement of new devices, therapies, care processes and emerging technologies directly linked to the needs of clinical practice.

The impacts are integrated and complementary: strengthening of medical and multiprofessional training, expansion of patient safety, greater care efficiency and consolidation of strategic partnerships in teaching and innovation. In practice, this is reflected in more prepared professionals, capable of making more accurate diagnoses, indicating more effective treatments and offering safer and more humanized care, especially in highly complex areas such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

"This model accelerates the development of solutions and the qualification of health teams," says Prof. Dr. Fabio Jatene. "With this, we directly benefit assistance and results for patients," he adds.

With the inauguration of CESIN, InCor reinforces its trajectory as a reference public institution, committed to transforming scientific knowledge into a direct impact on health care, consolidating an integrated model of education, innovation and care with reference potential in Brazil and on the international scene.

About InCor

InCor is a highly complex hospital, specialized in cardiology, pulmonology and cardiac and thoracic surgeries. Recognized for its excellence, the Institute offers care for patients of the Unified Health System (SUS), health insurance and private individuals. In addition to being a care center - from prevention to treatment, it also stands out as a great center for research, teaching and innovation. It is part of the Hospital das Clínicas and is affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). The Institute receives financial and administrative support from the Zerbini Foundation, a private non-profit entity. Its team is composed of doctors and multiprofessional specialists of national and international renown. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, InCor offers the most modern and advanced cardiopneumological diagnostic equipment in Latin America.

SOURCE InCor