Increasing Disposable Income and Personal Grooming Drive Growth in Global Hair Color Spray Market, Attracting Millennials and Middle-aged Consumers

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Color Spray Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hair Color Spray Market is witnessing rapid growth driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of temporary hair coloring, the convenience of using hair color sprays, and the introduction of products with scientifically enhanced features like UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

1. Increasing Popularity of Temporary Hair Coloring:

  • Consumers are shifting their preferences from permanent hair coloring to temporary options due to rising awareness of the health hazards associated with the chemicals used in permanent hair dyes.
  • Hair color sprays have gained popularity as they offer an easy and hassle-free way to change hair color temporarily.
  • Leading market vendors are investing in research and development (R&D) to enhance product performance, leading to diversification in the market for temporary hair coloring.

2. Growing Concern About Hair Maintenance:

  • Hair color sprays are effective in maintaining hairstyles, covering visible thinning hair, and concealing baldness or increasing hair volume.
  • They provide color uniformity without the need for frequent salon visits for traditional dyeing.
  • Hair color sprays offer quick solutions to hide white or gray hair temporarily, which is a growing concern among consumers.

3. Increasing Spending on Personal Grooming:

  • The rise in disposable income and increased awareness of fashion trends through the internet and social media have led to higher self-esteem among individuals of all ages.
  • Consumers are now allocating more budget for personal grooming, including hair care products.
  • Hair color sprays are gaining popularity among middle-aged women and millennials, and the trend of male grooming is expected to further support market growth.

4. Scientifically Enhanced Features:

  • Hair color sprays with advanced features such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits are driving market sales.
  • These enhanced products cater to consumer needs for both hair color and overall hair health.

Market Segmentation

The global hair color spray market is segmented as follows:

  • Size: Less than 50 ml, 50 ml-100 ml, More than 100 ml.
  • End User: Individual Consumers, Beauty Salons, Entertainment & Fashion Industry.
  • Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online, Others (Direct Sales, Distributor & Dealer Sales, etc.).
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Leading companies in the Global Hair Color Spray Market include L'Oreal S.A., Honasa Consumer Limited (BBlunt), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, UNILEVER PLC (TRESemme), Superdrug Stores plc (Pick & Mix), Jerome Russell Ltd, EUFORA, LLC, HRB Brands, LLC. (Salon Graphix), KISS Products, Inc. (KISS Tentation), and Oribe Hair Care LLC.

