The global medical grade tubing market report highlights that the market was valued at $4,407.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,255.9 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Material - Fluoropolymers, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), and Other Materials

End Market - Medical, Bio-Pharmaceutical and Life Science, and Clinical Testing

Product - Single Lumen Tubing and Multi-Lumen Tubing

Application - Abrasion Protection, Drug Delivery, Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters, Special Applications (Peristaltic Pump Tubing, Gas Supply Tubing, Smoke Evacuation Tubing, Feeding Tubes), and Other Applications

Increasing Geriatric Population Driving the Need for Surgeries Requiring Medical Grade Tubing

Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

Stringent Regulations Governing the Production and Commercialization of Medical Grade Tubing

High Cost of Medical Grade Tubing in Case of Certain Materials

Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Market Expansion through Business Synergies

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of medical grade tubing in the market?

What are the key regulations governing the medical grade tubing market in key regions?

What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global medical grade tubing market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global medical grade tubing market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global medical grade tubing market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the global medical grade tubing market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the medical grade tubing market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the medical grade tubing market?

Who are the emerging companies in the global medical grade tubing market?

A.P. Extrusion Incorporated

AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

ATAG SpA

ASAHITEC Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Cook Group Incorporated

FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

Freudenberg Medical

MDC Industries

Microlumen Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Optinova Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Trelleborg Group

