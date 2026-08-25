Incredible Supply & Logistics Awarded NASA SEWP VI Prime Contract, Launches New Federal Technology Procurement Channel

10-year, $20 billion-ceiling GWAC expands Federal access to IT, communications, cybersecurity, audio visual, AI, cloud and emerging technology solutions through ISL beginning November 1, 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning small business serving the Federal, War, Maritime and Space communities, today announced the award and launch of its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Category A Small Business Prime Contract, providing Federal agencies and Department of War organizations a new streamlined channel for acquiring information technology, communications, audio visual and emerging technology solutions.

ISL NASA SEWP VI Contract Website & Ordering Guide

Ordering through ISL's SEWP VI contract begins November 1, 2026. Federal customers, acquisition teams and OEM partners can begin engaging ISL now through its dedicated SEWP VI website at incrediblesupply.com/sewp6.

Available Government-wide, NASA SEWP VI provides Federal acquisition and program teams a streamlined path to competitively acquire technology products and solutions through an established procurement framework supported by the NASA SEWP Program Management Office. Through ISL, customers also gain access to specialized technology sourcing, supply consolidation, logistics and customer-support capabilities.

"SEWP VI significantly expands how ISL can support our Federal, War, Intelligence and Diplomatic customers," said Chris Faison, Co-Founder and CEO of ISL. "Our customers need access to leading technology solutions, but they also need a partner who understands government acquisition, complex requirements and the realities of getting the right solution delivered where and when it is needed. SEWP VI is a natural extension of our ONE SOURCE model and combines a powerful government-wide acquisition vehicle with the sourcing, logistics and customer support capabilities ISL has built serving these communities."

SEWP VI Expands ISL's ONE SOURCE Capabilities

Unlike traditional technology resellers, ISL brings SEWP VI customers access to a broader ONE SOURCE supply and logistics platform built specifically for Federal, War, Maritime and Space missions. In addition to Information Technology, ISL supports customers across Industrial, MRO, Tactical and Workwear requirements—helping agencies and war organizations consolidate suppliers, simplify procurement and work with a proven partner across a broader range of operational needs.

ISL further differentiates its SEWP VI offering through specialized capabilities including complete Bill of Materials (BOM) sourcing, supply consolidation, advanced kitting, configuration and labeling, warehousing, global logistics and customized third-party logistics (3PL). These capabilities allow ISL to support requirements beyond transactional technology procurement—from complex multi-manufacturer solutions to deployment-ready kits and globally delivered customer-specific configurations.

ISL ONE SOURCE: Industrial | MRO | Tactical | Workwear | Information Technology

SEWP VI adds a powerful technology acquisition vehicle to ISL's broader ONE SOURCE platform, giving Federal and War customers another way to reduce procurement complexity, consolidate requirements and get complete solutions delivered through a single trusted partner.

ISL's growing ecosystem of leading technology manufacturers enables the company to support requirements ranging from routine IT procurement to complex, large-scale enterprise modernization initiatives.

Technology Solutions Available Through ISL's NASA SEWP VI Contract

IT Hardware & Infrastructure — Laptops, desktops, workstations, servers, storage, peripherals and supporting infrastructure

Laptops, desktops, workstations, servers, storage, peripherals and supporting infrastructure Networking & Cybersecurity — Network appliances, routers, switches, security technologies and related solutions

Network appliances, routers, switches, security technologies and related solutions Communications & Mobility — Phones, tablets, tactical and satellite communications, telecommunications devices and VoIP

Phones, tablets, tactical and satellite communications, telecommunications devices and VoIP Audio Visual & Collaboration — A/V equipment and accessories, displays, projectors, screens, conferencing and collaboration solutions

A/V equipment and accessories, displays, projectors, screens, conferencing and collaboration solutions AI, Cloud, Emerging Technology & Software — AI, cloud computing and infrastructure, XaaS offerings, emerging IT and software

AI, cloud computing and infrastructure, XaaS offerings, emerging IT and software Supporting Technology — Accessories, Cables, Copiers, Fiber Optics, Printers, Scanners, Sensors and Shredders

Accessories, Cables, Copiers, Fiber Optics, Printers, Scanners, Sensors and Shredders Product-Based Services — Asset tracking, cabling, installation, maintenance, product-based engineering and training, RFID labeling, site planning and warranty support

ISL SEWP VI Contract at a Glance

Contract Number 80TECH26D0172 — Category A, Small Business Contract Type GWAC (Government-Wide Acquisition Contract) GWAC Ceiling $20 Billion Ordering Period November 1, 2026 – October 31, 2036 Contract Fee 0.34 %

ISL Launches Dedicated SEWP VI Website and Ordering Guide

Federal customers, acquisition teams and technology manufacturers can access contract information, ordering guides, quote-request information and OEM partnership resources through ISL's dedicated SEWP VI website.

Website & Ordering Guide: incrediblesupply.com/sewp6

Quote Requests & OEM Partnership Inquiries: [email protected]

ISL Expands SEWP VI Opportunities for Technology Manufacturers

ISL is actively engaging IT, communications, networking, cybersecurity, mobility, audio visual and emerging-technology manufacturers seeking to expand their reach across Federal, War, Intelligence and Diplomatic markets through SEWP VI.

As a NASA SEWP VI Category A Small Business prime, ISL provides OEMs with a government-focused channel supported by experience in federal procurement, technology sourcing, supply consolidation, logistics and mission-driven customer support.

Manufacturers interested in authorized product inclusion, Letters of Authorization, joint go-to-market initiatives, Federal opportunity capture or customer-specific technology requirements can contact the ISL SEWP VI team at [email protected].

About Incredible Supply & Logistics

Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL) is an award-winning small business serving the Federal, War, Maritime and Space communities. Through its ONE SOURCE approach, ISL delivers Industrial, MRO, Tactical, Workwear and Information Technology solutions that help customers simplify procurement, reduce costs, strengthen supply chains and maintain mission readiness.

To learn more about ISL, visit https://www.incrediblesupply.com.

Media & Contract Contact

Chris Richards

Co-Founder, GM IT Solutions

Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL)

(855) 955-8077

SOURCE Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL)