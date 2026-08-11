Independent Financial Partners Welcomes Two Former Commonwealth Advisor Teams as Advisors Seek Greater Flexibility and Long-Term Partnership

With the additions of Van Horn Financial Services and Severn Financial Advisors, IFP has welcomed four former Commonwealth advisor teams representing approximately $1.2 billion in client assets.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a fast-growing wealth management platform committed to giving advisors greater choice and flexibility in how they build and grow their businesses, today announced that two former Commonwealth Financial Network firms, Van Horn Financial Services and Severn Financial Advisors, have joined the firm. The additions mark the latest in IFP's continued recruiting momentum following LPL Financial's acquisition of Commonwealth Financial Network. To date, IFP has welcomed four former Commonwealth advisor teams representing 10 advisors and approximately $1.2 billion in client assets.

The additions build on a period of sustained growth for IFP. Over the past seven years, the firm has grown from approximately $5 billion to more than $21 billion in assets under advisement and today supports 288 advisors across 37 states. In 2026 alone, IFP has added approximately $2.4B in assets, continuing the firm's strong growth trajectory and expanding its national footprint.

"We've intentionally built IFP to give advisors the freedom to build the business they envision without taking on the burden of running every aspect of an independent firm," said Chris Hamm, Chief Executive Officer and President of IFP. "The conversations we're having with advisors today are less about economics and more about partnership. Advisors want flexibility, transparency and a partner that supports their long-term success while allowing them to continue serving clients their way. We believe that's why we've continued to attract advisors looking for a partner that's invested in their long-term success."

Together, Van Horn Financial Services and Severn Financial Advisors bring more than $400 million in client assets to IFP. Both firms selected IFP for its ability to provide the resources and operational support needed for growth while allowing them to preserve the independence and ownership that define their practices. Van Horn Financial Services, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is led by advisor Graham Van Horn, while Severn Financial Advisors, based in Annapolis, Maryland, is led by advisors Stephen James and Carly James.

"What really differentiated IFP was the people," said Carly James, Financial Planner at Severn Financial Advisors. "From our first conversations, the team was transparent, accessible and genuinely invested in helping us succeed. We wanted a partner that wasn't just prepared for where the industry is headed, but excited about it, and that's exactly what we found at IFP."

"As we evaluated potential partners, it was important to find a firm that would allow us to maintain ownership of our business while providing the flexibility, resources and support to continue growing," said Graham Van Horn, President of Van Horn Financial Services. "IFP's hybrid model, multi-custodial platform and forward-looking approach gave us confidence that we could preserve what makes our firm unique while gaining the capabilities we need to better serve clients and continue growing for the long run."

IFP's platform is designed to give advisors greater choice—from how they build and operate their practices to how they participate in the value they help create. Through its open-architecture model, advisors have the flexibility to build practices around the custodians, technology and business solutions that best fit their clients and growth objectives. With proprietary practice management technology, multiple custodian relationships, and integrated compliance, operations and business support, IFP gives advisors the resources to grow on their own terms while maintaining control of their businesses.

As advisors continue evaluating their long-term future in the wake of industry consolidation, IFP has continued investing in initiatives designed to strengthen alignment with the advisors it serves. Project 3.14, IFP's value participation program, aligns advisor incentives with the firm's long-term enterprise value and gives eligible advisors the opportunity to share in the value they help build over time.

"We're excited to welcome the talented teams from Van Horn Financial Services and Severn Financial Advisors to IFP," said Bill Hamm, Executive Chairman of IFP. "They represent the type of advisors we're proud to partner with. They value independence, exceptional client service and long-term relationships, and we look forward to helping them continue growing their businesses while providing the resources they need to serve clients with confidence for years to come."

Financial advisors interested in exploring how IFP helps independent firms grow while maintaining choice and flexibility can learn more at www.ifpartners.com.

About Independent Financial Partners

Independent Financial Partners (IFP) is a wealth management platform comprised of IFP Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser (RIA), and IFP Securities, LLC, an independent broker-dealer. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, IFP supports 288 advisors across 37 states and approximately 178 office locations, overseeing more than $21 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). Through innovative technology, strategic resources and integrated business support, IFP helps advisors build, grow, transition and sustain thriving businesses while delivering exceptional client experiences. Learn more at www.ifpartners.com.

SOURCE Independent Financial Partners